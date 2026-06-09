Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon will now double-up as SA Championship

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The Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon is set to deliver double the excitement this year, as it will also serve as the SA Half Marathon Championships following a breakthrough agreement by the organisers.

This follows earlier reports that Eastern Province Athletics had lost the SA Half Marathon Championship, where race organiser Michael Mbambani deemed the term “stripping” incorrect.

Now in its 12th edition, the race has earned its place among Africa’s most popular and fastest half marathons and will electrify Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on June 27.

“In our last conversation with The Herald, at some point ASA said our event clashed with their annual general meeting (AGM), which was on the 27th of this month,” Mbambani said.

“They then shifted the AGM to the 20th. The issue with our event clashing with the SPAR Ladies race in Durban came later.

“The SPAR Ladies race is a completely different experience.

“We remained firm and stated that our race is scheduled for the 27th.

“If ASA wishes to partner with us, they can do so on that date.

“That was the late letter sent to them from the president of the EPA.

“ASA CEO Terrence Magogodela and road running chair Enoch Skosana called to discuss the MOU [memorandum of understanding] and broadcast, and we reached an agreement.

“So, it was they who switched back to our original date, not us.

“In my last statement, I stated that we are willing to talk with them about incorporating the southern region, interprovincials and SA Championships.

“So, now that we’ve had those discussions, agreed and signed an MOU, we’ve actually brought everything in line with the race.

“We have added the elite 5km championship race, as well as the one-mile championship event.

“All of these events will now be broadcast live on SABC, which is another addition to their offering.”

When asked what the collaboration with ASA meant for the race, Mbambani said, “Look, the race now has championship status in addition to its international status.

“Over 500 athletes will compete for national medals in various categories, ranging from junior to over-70.

“That is a significant advantage, and the broadcast is an important tool for commercialising our sponsors.”

Mbambani said that even with the championship status, the entry limit would remain at 3,000.

“Last year, we received 1,800 entries; this year, we have increased the entry limit to 3,000.

“Entries are still available at www.webtickets.co.za.

“We would also like to thank our stakeholders, which include NMBM, Coca-Cola, Nike, Eastern Cape Motors and Southern Sun.”

Lesotho’s Kamohelo Mofolo was the first male winner to cross the finish line in 2025, clocking a time of one hour and 52 seconds.

In the women’s race, Lavinia Haitope, a Namibian long-distance runner, won the race in 1:14:12.

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