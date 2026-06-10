Cape Town Marathon gets major status and joins the likes of New York, London and Berlin

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Runners set off during the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon at Green Point Athletics Stadium.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been confirmed as the eighth Abbott World Marathon Major, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

It’s Africa’s first marathon to achieve the status, joining London, New York, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, Sydney and Tokyo.

“The race … will formally enter the series at its next edition on May 23 2027,” the CTM said in a statement.

The general ballot for next year’s race opened on Wednesday and will run until June 24.

“It gives me huge pleasure to welcome Cape Town to the family,” Abbott WMM CEO Dawna Stone said in the statement. “After watching the race grown in size and stature during its candidacy and also seeing the resilience and dedication of the team led so wonderfully by [race director] Clark Gardner, Africa’s first Major has finally arrived …

“I know runners in Africa and across the world will have a phenomenal experience at this race.”

Organisers said the race, with its upgraded status, was projected to contribute about R800m to the local economy through “local travel, accommodation and meals alone”.

“For Cape Town to be the home of an Abbott World Marathon Majors race is an incredible moment for our city,” mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was quoted as saying. “Achieving this milestone will contribute greatly to Cape Town’s economy.”

Applicants for next year’s race will be notified about the outcome on June 26.

Entries for the accompanying Peace Run and trail runs will open on July 3.