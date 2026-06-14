Sport

Somali referee denied US entry for World Cup will receive full Fifa fee

Soccer’s governing body honours commitment after official sent home

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan is hailed as he arrives at the Aden Abdulle Osman International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 10. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS (Feisal Omar)

Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the US to officiate at the World Cup, will be paid his full tournament fee.

The Trump administration said the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his ​links to “suspected members of terror organisations”.

A source familiar with the matter said even though Artan would take no part in the World Cup, Fifa had committed to paying his salary.

Artan, Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, was set to become the first Somali to officiate at soccer’s global showpiece but was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection.

However, he returned home to a hero’s welcome while European soccer body Uefa appointed him to officiate the Uefa Super Cup match between ​Paris St Germain and Aston Villa in August.

Reuters

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