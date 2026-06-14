Why Ironman SA is moving full-distance race from Bay

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Kyle Buckingham wins Ironman South Africa in Nelson Mandela Bay, with second place going to Bradlley Weiss and third place to Matt Trautman

A steady reduction in athlete numbers forced Isuzu Ironman South Africa to pull its flagship full-distance African Championship event from Nelson Mandela Bay.

The city will now host the Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman.

Organisers said the full-distance race, which once attracted more than 2,200 competitors, now struggled to draw 1,000 athletes, prompting Ironman SA to explore ways of restoring the event’s former vibrancy.

Tabling a presentation during a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Friday, race director Michele Bronkhorst said the Ironman 70.3 was “cannibalising” the full-distance Ironman.

Participation in the full Ironman has fluctuated in recent years, with 761 athletes registering in 2023, dropping to 541 in 2024 before rebounding to 970 in 2025.

For the April race earlier this year, 1,133 athletes registered but only 947 made it to the starting line at Hobie Beach on race day.

“In terms of the 2022, 2023 and 2024 years, I would like to remind the council that we integrated a 70.3 into our races,” Bronkhorst said.

“What we came to determine after three years of hosting the 70.3 was that the 70.3 was cannibalising the Ironman, and to save Ironman in Nelson Mandela Bay, we decided to remove the 70.3 and continue with the Ironman.

“However, what you can see is that the growth of the Ironman event has not gone back to what it was in its glory days, and we are seeing that the number of Ironman athletes that are registering for our event year on year is plateauing.

“We’re not getting a climb in the number of athletes participating in a full-distance Ironman.

“For those who don’t know the difference, the brand is the same.

“The distance is different.

“So a full Ironman is a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike and a 42km run.

“A 70.3 is exactly half that distance.

“Ironman had a growth trajectory and now we have lost that growth trajectory.”

Registration for the Ironman 70.3 was 4,184 for 2026.

Speculation about Ironman’s future in the metro was fuelled by comments from Mossel Bay mayor Dirk Kotzé in May, who claimed the organisers had proposed that the Garden Route town host the full Ironman event from 2027 to 2029, replacing its existing Ironman 70.3 race.

Kotzé claimed at the time that the Ironman 70.3 would still be hosted in Mossel Bay in November.

Isuzu Ironman South Africa race organiser Michele Bronkhorst (Supplied)

Bronkhorst, without mentioning the name of the new venue for the full-distance event, said the plan was to reinvigorate the Ironman brand within the full portfolio in SA.

“So essentially by taking the Ironman distance event and moving that to a new location and taking the 70.3 event and moving that to Nelson Mandela Bay, we feel that it will give the athletes something new and exciting to talk about.”

Commenting on how the news got onto media platforms, Bronkhorst apologised.

“There’s been a lot of information that’s gone out in the media, a lot of conflicting information, a lot of confusing information.

“From myself personally and from Ironman, I would like to apologise for the way that this information was delivered.

“It is not a professional standard that we like to maintain, and it does not uphold the relationship that we currently have with Nelson Mandela Bay.

“So I’d like to start by saying this was not the intention of how this information should have been delivered, and we are deeply sorry for that.”

She said that Ironman SA had been in the metro for 21 years and this latest move had nothing to do with the city’s performance.

“Nelson Mandela Bay as a host venue and as an Ironman event ranks really highly in terms of the Ironman status around the world.

“We’ve got a great location.

“We had a really good athlete score.

“It was lower than last year’s score by a little under 2%.

“However, it is still a 90% rating, which is a really good rating.

“Our next promoter score is the number of athletes who are promoting the event, speaking positively about the event.

“That increased from 60% to 74% this year.”

Bronkhorst said Ironman SA believed replacing the full-distance race with a 70.3 African Championship in the Bay would attract a larger pool of athletes, including local triathletes who regularly competed in 70.3 events elsewhere but had largely stayed away from the metro’s race.

An item presented to council, which was approved, included a three-year sponsorship deal from 2027-2029, which would start with an amount of R2.2m in 2027, with the figure decreasing over the next two years on a 6% sliding scale, ending with R1.9m in 2029.

This includes the Isuzu Ironman 70.3, the Isuzu 5150, and Ironkids and selected Ironman Pro Series events.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha with acting executive director Veliswa Gwintsa during a committee meeting on Friday held at the South End Fire Station (Nomazima Nkosi)

During the debate on the item, political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha initially proposed that the item be deferred and brought back with comments from budget and treasury due to the financial implications.

However, acting director Ndileka Leqela said the municipality would follow a single-source procurement process in line with its supply chain management procedures.

“We’re not following a similar process as the strategic partnership for us to comply with the requirements,” Leqela said.

“What we are now wanting from the committee is to approve that we enter into the proposal of three years, which is now reducing from the full Ironman to the 70.3.

“There is a budgetary reduction from R7.3m to R4.2m.

“So there is that advantage to the 70.3.

“We are also looking at the benefit of our newcomers having to participate.”

DA councillor Rene Meyer said it was important for the city not to lose Ironman as a brand.

“Even if we are losing the big Ironman right now, based on their presentation, they are saying we are going to grow this to such an extent that we are actually going to make more money for the city.

“So we definitely want to retain that, and we want to keep the option open to negotiate Ironman coming back in the future should we wish to do so.

“So I do think it is very important, like I was saying in principle, to agree we want Ironman to stay.”

ANC councillor Mpumelo Majola said organising events such as the Ironman was a mammoth task that required resources.

“We’re losing Ironman because we’re not meeting the criteria [in terms of entrant numbers].”

The Herald