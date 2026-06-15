Past meets present as rugby legends gather for fundraising dinner at Mandela University

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Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Stephen Kitshoff will regale guests with stories from the front row at Madibaz Rugby’s Past to Present fundraising dinner on Thursday.

Several rugby legends will be in the starting line-up for the much-anticipated Past to Present fundraising dinner at Mandela University’s indoor sport centre in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Madibaz Rugby manager James Jobo said the event would bring together former Springbok players, coaches, administrators and members of the current national setup to celebrate South African rugby’s rich heritage.

Guests for the delectable panel discussions include Rugby World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff, he said.

Influential women’s rugby figures and a respected administrator will add further behind-the-scenes insight through their contributions on the evening.

The timing is particularly significant as it takes place two days before the Springboks face the Barbarians in the Bay. Jobo therefore expected a vibrant atmosphere in the build-up to this major international fixture.

The event is styled as a trip down memory lane during which panellists will discuss topics such as leadership, teamwork, resilience and national pride that have shaped SA rugby across generations.

Guests will be treated to personal stories and perspectives that are rarely shared beyond the professional rugby environment.

“There will be firsthand accounts of World Cup success, coaching excellence, leadership challenges and the sacrifices required to compete at the highest level,” Jobo said.

The dinner is a fundraising initiative of the Madibaz Rugby Club, which has earmarked the proceeds to be used for the development of tomorrow’s stars.

“Every ticket purchased contributes to creating opportunities for aspiring players hoping to follow in the footsteps of rugby’s leading figures,” he said.

Besides rugby banter, guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, networking opportunities and an auction where personalised memorabilia will come under the hammer.

With only 100 seats – 10 tables – available, Jobo encouraged supporters and business leaders to put their hands up for selection as soon as possible.

It is a rare opportunity to share one room with some of the most respected personalities in SA rugby while helping shape the next chapter of the game at Madibaz.

“It is truly a celebration of the sport’s past while, simultaneously, investing in its future,” Jobo said.

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