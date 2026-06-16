DSG take control to triumph in K-Day derby

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Kingswood's Iminathu Rungqu goes on a run during their schools girls' hockey match against DSG in Makhanda at the weekend

Two goals by Lucy Holderness and a strike by Alexandra Ovendale secured a 3-0 victory for DSG in their schools girls’ hockey match against Kingswood College at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Kingswood boys’ team showed their fighting qualities to overturn a two-goal deficit on their way to a 3-2 win over St Andrew’s College.

The two clashes, played at the Webster astro, formed part of the prestigious K-Day derby.

In last year’s meetings, DSG and St Andrew’s emerged victorious, with DSG scoring a decisive 6-2 win and St Andrew’s managing a gritty 2-1 victory.

This year it was business as usual for the DSG girls, who entered the clash brimming with confidence after picking up some impressive wins in recent weeks.

Leading up to the clash, coach Geowynne Gamiet’s side had beaten Eunice High 6-3 and Clarendon 10-0.

Kingswood, meanwhile, posted a 3-0 win over Westering in their last match before the Makhanda derby.

DSG started the clash like a house on fire and came close to scoring in the opening few minutes.

They finally broke the deadlock late in the first chukka when a well-worked penalty corner variation ended with Holderness sending the ball into the back of the net.

The hosts then dominated the second and third chukkas, but were unable to turn their scoring opportunities into goals. DSG enjoyed a big share of territory and possession, but Kingswood’s defence held firm.

That changed in the fourth chukka, however, beginning when Holderness netted the team’s second goal with a superb reverse stick shot.

Minutes later Ovendale demonstrated impressive skill inside the circle to make it 3-0 and to seal the bragging rights for DSG. – SuperSportschools.com