Entries open for 2026 Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha

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The 2026 Women's Challenge in Gqeberha was launched on Tuesday. At the event were Spar Eastern Cape representatives Honey Koba, Solly Engelbrecht, Natasha Rogan, and Roseann Shadrach, with NMB MMC for sport, recreation, arts, and culture Sinebhongo Kwatsha, and EPA vice-president Nosita Nqwata.

Entries have opened for the eagerly anticipated 2026 Spar Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha.

The popular event, which includes the Gqeberha leg of the Grand Prix Series 10km race for elite athletes, gets underway at 7am, with the 5km race following at 7.30am, on September 26 at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand.

For the next three years, the race will be organised by Eastern Province Athletics (EPA).

Event organiser Mike Mbambani, of EPA, said the partnership was long overdue. “The Spar Women’s Challenge has been in existence for around 30 years, and it has not had a formal partnership with the EPA and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality,” Mbambani said.

“Now we have an official three-year arrangement between EPA and SPAR, and we have added the race into our municipal agreement as a new partner. We will be handling the technical part of the race.”

Mbambani said the EPA valued the partnership. While they had previously sanctioned the race, they would now organise it.

“On behalf of the EPA, we’d like to thank Spar for our new partnership. Thank you to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for reaching out.”

EPA president Sicelo Thabethe welcomed the collaboration. “I’ve noticed that in all of the races we’ve hosted, women’s participation has consistently outnumbered men’s.”

Spar EC advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said: “As I prepare to conclude my journey with the Spar EC, one of the greatest privileges I have had is to be a part of the Women’s Challenge. For most people, this event is just a race, but for those of us who have lived and breathed it for nearly two decades, it means so much more.”

The Grand Prix Series is held in Cape Town, Durban, Tshwane, Gqeberha and Johannesburg.

Boxer Athletic Club runner Glenrose Xaba, who clinched the overall 2025 Grand Prix Series Women’s Challenge, won the Gqeberha leg last year.

The 10km road race sees top athletes battle it out for serious prize money, points, and bragging rights across five age groups, culminating in a total prize purse of R1,967,500 across the series.

Runners can register online through the EasyReg Event Page or in person at participating Spar stores.

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