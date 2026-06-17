Deschamps issues blunt halftime words to spark France win over Senegal

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France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal against Senegal in their Fifa World Cup Group I match in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16.

France manager Didier Deschamps admitted he delivered some home truths to his players at halftime during their 3-1 World Cup victory over Senegal on Tuesday after a lifeless opening 45 minutes.

France looked sleepy in the first half and were lucky not to go behind, with Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr missing a great chance from close range to leave the match goalless at the break. But they revived in the second half, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.

Deschamps acknowledged they made a lot of mistakes in their Group I opener in New Jersey, but he added that he was happy with the team set-up and the choices he made.

He flagged in particular his decision to bring on substitute Bradley Barcola, who scored France’s second goal in the 82nd minute, and to change the position of Michael Olise into more of a playmaking role in the second half.

“I am frank with my players,” Deschamps said.

“We didn’t have the best first half; we could do better on many levels. I don’t shout, but I do give a piece of my mind; they have to make the right decisions.”

Deschamps praised Mbappe, whose two goals made him France’s all-time leading scorer.

“People will still criticise him, but he’s an iconic player; I’ve always said that. With one action he can tip the scales and bring his team to victory,” he said.

Deschamps pushed back against criticism that Mbappe does not do enough in defence.

“He’s not here to defend,” he said.

“If he wants to miss the first half and score two goals in the second that’s ok with me.”

The match helped dispel a cloud that had hung over France since 2002, when the then-champions lost to Senegal in their opening game and never recovered their mojo, crashing out in the group stage.

France face Iraq next before completing their group-stage campaign against Norway.

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