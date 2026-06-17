Messi’s inexplicable feats no longer a surprise, says coach Scaloni

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he is no longer surprised by the “inexplicable” feats of Lionel Messi after he scored all three goals in their 3-0 win over Algeria at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Messi’s hat-trick at Kansas City Stadium saw him equal the all-time men’s World Cup scoring record of 16 goals, drawing level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

Earning his 200th cap, the 38-year-old became the first man to compete in six World Cups and the oldest to score a hat-trick in the tournament’s history — exactly 20 years to the day since his first goal on the global stage.

While the victory was a boost to Argentina’s hopes of successfully defending their title, Scaloni said there was no room for complacency.

“This team knows that anyone can beat us,” he added.

“If you get a little overconfident, any opponent can win. In this World Cup, strange and difficult things are happening. If we do things right it will be hard to beat us.”

Scaloni attributed the victory to the squad’s chemistry, noting that the bond between teammates is what pulls them through when things become difficult.

The result means Argentina have avoided the opening-match stumbles of their 2018 and 2022 campaigns and they now turn their attention to their next match against Austria in Arlington, Texas on June 22.

“There is a long way to go to try to reach the end,” Scaloni said.

“But it is always good to start by winning; that undoubtedly strengthens everything.”

• Meanwhile, Norway manager Stale Solbakken said his players can now enjoy a well-deserved rest after beginning their long-awaited World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Iraq on Tuesday in Foxborough, where Erling Haaland netted twice.

The Norwegians waited 28 years to return to football’s biggest tournament but there was little sign of stage fright, and with their next Group I game not until June 22, Solbakken wants his players to use their time wisely.

“I think it will be good for them to not see me the next two days,” Solbakken told reporters.

“A lot of people, a lot of players will have visits from their families. They can, of course, train if they want to, but if they prefer to play a round of golf, they can do that.

“It’s really good to have a break now. It has been really intense and I think that everybody could feel that this was a big occasion and this is a tough tournament, and to be able to relax your brain and your body and to see your family, I think is a really good thing for them.”

Haaland came into the tournament with plenty of responsibility and expectation on his shoulders, but he more than dealt with the pressure on his World Cup debut.

“He liked the occasion, he lived up to the occasion. The occasion wasn’t too big for him,” Solbakken said.

“I had a good feeling. Before the game, the two last training sessions with him have been very, very good, so I had a quite comfortable feeling that he would do it for us today.”

Next for Norway is a meeting with Senegal, who lost 3-1 to France. Solbakken expects a tougher challenge in the two remaining group games, and is not listening to those who say that with three points they could probably get out of the group stage.

“There will be two teams that we will meet that are probably more at our level,” he said.

“I looked at their match, and Senegal, they looked really solid during large periods of the first half. So that is what we want to concentrate on.”

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