Zwide Zone successfully defend Township Junior Rugby Development Programme title

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Zwide (red and white) and Bethelsdorp's St Marks (white and blue) tackle each other in an U13 fixture during the Youth Day rugby festival at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday

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Zwide Zone successfully defended their Township Junior Rugby Development Programme U16 trophy, beating New Brighton Zone 15-0 in the final at the Adcock Stadium on Tuesday.

The event is divided into eight zones: New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide, Dwesi-Magxaki, Motherwell-Korsten, Bethelsdorp, Schauder-Korsten and Rosedale-Langa, with a focus on rugby boys aged 13, 15 and 16.

Zwide Zone showed dominance in this year’s event, as they also won the U13 trophy when they edged Schauder-Korsten 13-7 in the final.

Vuyani Limba, the programme’s founder and organiser, said the event began in 2014 and has been held annually since.

“We have been observing June 16 every year,” Limba said.

“Last year, the event was held at the Wolfson Stadium.

“We chose June 16 because it is Youth Day, and we want these young people to understand where we come from so that we can celebrate June 16.

“For the sake of the founders of the Township Junior Rugby Development Programme, some of whom have passed on, we are saying, with or without support from the government, we are not going to stop.

“Although the department of sport, recreation, art and culture is always with us, year after year it is a reliable partner in this tournament.”

Since its inception, the Township Junior Rugby Development Programme has assisted many young boys from Nelson Mandela Bay’s underprivileged areas in not only developing their rugby skills but also using their talent as a springboard to a better education.

Flank Bathobele Hlekani and prop Sibabalwa Booi are just two of the many success stories.

“We have products here, and one of those who have achieved greater heights in rugby as a result of this tournament is a boy named Bathobele Hlekani, who was a part of this programme since the age of 12.

“From Zwide, that boy today is a Springbok,” Limba said.

“We also have Sibabalwa Booi, who also plays for the junior Springboks team.

We want to encourage our community to join in and support this event, because one of the goals of this initiative is to steer children away from social ills in our neighbourhoods — Vuyani Limba

“What makes us proud and keeps us running the event year after year is that the trophies are named after fallen rugby heroes.

“The U13 championship trophy is named after former black Springbok flank Fannie Headbush, the U15 trophy is named after Kwaru flank and TJRDP member Fezile Sobikwa, and the U16 trophy is named after Hintsa Meke, the first chairperson of TJRDP.

“We want to encourage our community to join in and support this event, because one of the goals of this initiative is to steer children away from social ills in our neighbourhoods.”

Limba also thanked Solar and Energy Group Holdings, Assupol and Uitenhage Funeral Home for their support.

Speaking on behalf of Solar and Energy Group Holdings, Pulma Bobi said: “We have only recently begun to support the event, and we promise and commit to participating in it on an annual basis because we believe it benefits the community.

“Especially with the youth, to keep them away from drugs and crime.

“So, in order to support our youth who face these challenges, we have decided to sponsor the event, as we want to give back to the community that supports our business.”

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