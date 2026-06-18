US riding high after dream World Cup start, but wary of Australia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The US will hope to keep the party going after starting the 2026 Fifa World Cup with a fluid attacking display, but must be wary of an Australia side which began with a famous victory and have been fired up by misplaced disrespect.

Few would have predicted Friday’s game could decide who tops Group D, but the co-hosts’ 4-1 rout of Paraguay followed by the Socceroos’ 2-0 humbling of Turkey makes the winners firm favourites to progress in first place.

The skill and swagger with which the US dismantled Paraguay has rightly prompted a wave of excitement among their fans, which the side will seek to channel in Seattle.

However, Australia pose a significant threat: they are physically imposing, well-drilled defensively and quick and clinical on the counter, all of which they showed against Turkey.

The US are fully aware of Australia’s dangers after a fiery “friendly” in October in which Christian Pulisic was forced off injured. The forward’s fitness for the rematch is again in question after he trained separately this week.

Despite Pulisic nursing a calf issue which he initially picked up in training, teammate Tim Weah said on Tuesday the winger, who was withdrawn at halftime against Paraguay after aggravating the problem, should be able to play a part.

“I think he will be ready for the game. I’m praying he feels 100% fit. He will be needed,” he said.

Some US pundits have been disparaging about Australia, prompting their midfielder Connor Metcalfe this month to say there had been “so much rubbish and I’m sick of it”.

Turkey can tell the US all about underestimating Australia: captain Hakan Calhanoglu said his side were “more talented” and would “dominate” before their unexpected defeat.

Perhaps sensibly after goalscorer Nestory Irankunda said Australia took Calhanoglu’s words as motivation, Weah tried to play things down, saying: “All the talk is nonsense.”

His US teammate Sebastian Berhalter recalled October’s battle, during which coach Mauricio Pochettino berated his players for not matching the Australians’ physicality.

“Watch that match last year, you could see they were up for it,” he said on Tuesday. “I think that’s when Mauricio had that halftime rant and he said ‘these guys can’t kick us around’.”

Weah said the US had become “more aggressive” since and Berhalter put the change down to Pochettino, saying the Argentine had “showed us Americans what we’re about”.

“We’re American, we don’t take s**t,” Berhalter said. Australia’s Alessandro Circati said much the same of his countrymen: “We don’t take it either.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald