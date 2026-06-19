Bulldogs meekly surrender to Elephants in provincial derby

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Border Bulldogs' Mihlali Nchukana goes through EP Elephants players Likhaya Tengimfene and Christiaan Potgieter during the Carling Currie Cup clash at Police Park on Friday. Picture: Sino Majangaza

The Border Bulldogs meekly slumped to a 45-5 loss to the EP Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup First Division rugby clash at Police Park in KuGompo City on Friday afternoon.

The provincial derby failed to live up to expectations, as the home side were dominated for large parts of the game, with the Elephants scoring seven tries to one.

Unlike their gutsy display against Griffons in their 52-19 loss at the same venue last weekend, the Bulldogs hardly put up a fight against their neighbours as the Elephants bossed the proceedings from the first whistle.

While the Bulldogs had displayed fighting spirit in the first half of their matches, this time they tamely allowed the Elephants to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

The Elephants were in complete control in the first half as they led 33-5 at the break before adding two more tries, with Maxwel Klassen brilliant with the boot.

Cyril-John Velleman grabbed a hattrick of tries while Lwazi Monakali dotted down for the lone try by the home side in a game they would like to forget.

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani will need to read the riot act to his players for the below-par performance where they appeared disillusioned throughout the match and allowed his former team to trample them with ease.

Having assumed the whipping boys’ tag in the recently ended SA Cup after losing all their matches with some cricket scores, the Bulldogs did not show hunger to turn things around.

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