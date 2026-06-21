Argentina face Austria with knockout stage in sight

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Defending champions Argentina can take a major step towards the knockout stage when they face Austria in their second World Cup Group J match on Monday, after both sides opened their campaigns with convincing victories.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina’s title defence with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, drawing level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, while Austria beat Jordan 3-1 to set up a meeting between the group’s two early leaders.

A victory would leave Argentina on the brink of the Round of 32 and could secure top spot in the group if Jordan fail to beat Algeria in the day’s other Group J match.

Austria arrive with ambitions of their own after an impressive opening performance under coach Ralf Rangnick and can also move into a commanding position in the group if they overcome Argentina and Algeria do not beat Jordan.

Much of the attention will again fall on 38-year-old Messi, whose clinical display against Algeria reinforced Argentina’s status as one of the favourites to retain the trophy, a threat Austria captain David Alaba acknowledged after watching his opener.

“We definitely watched their game before we left,” the defender said after their opening win.

“It’s incredible that Messi started such a tournament with a hat trick. Absolutely insane. Let’s hope he doesn’t [do it] next week.”

Alaba was quick to stress that Argentina’s quality extends well beyond their talisman.

“We know what sort of opponent we’re up against, what sort of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they’re capable of as a team,” he said.

Austria will hope their organised pressing game can disrupt Argentina’s rhythm and strengthen their credentials as potential group winners.

Argentina assistant coach Pablo Aimar warned that Austria would pose a different challenge to Algeria, describing Rangnick’s side as a physical team capable of causing problems despite Argentina’s impressive start.

“Austria are a very tough team, as we’re seeing with the vast majority of the teams participating in this World Cup,” he said in a Fifa interview.

• Portugal defender Diogo Dalot delivered a defiant riposte to critics on Saturday, claiming there were people actively rooting against his country’s World Cup campaign after their stuttering start in Group K.

Dalot’s comments came after what he described as a few hard days following Portugal’s disappointing 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The result unleashed a torrent of online criticism and abuse before their clash with Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

“The criticism will come, but the message we have is that millions of people want Portugal to win, and there are those who don’t want Portugal to win,” Dalot told reporters.

“I’ve been in football for a while to know that criticism is part of the process, and we can’t run from it. But there is constructive criticism also.

“Our message is clear: we’re cohesive as a group, we’re strong and we’re ready to do everything to win.”

When pressed to identify his targets, the 27-year-old remained coy.

“I can’t say one or two people, but there are people who don’t want Portugal to win,” he added. “My job is to go out there, play and send a message that the group is strong and united despite the result. The team wants to do better.”

Dalot also leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has faced particular scrutiny after an underwhelming start to his sixth World Cup.

“Everybody is aware of Cristiano’s ability to deal with criticism. With what people have been sharing, the criticism is part of his environment,” Dalot said.

“Pressure is a part of a competition at this level. Our opinion of him hasn’t changed; he will always be ready to help and represent his nation.”

Reuters