Domingo and Callaghan steal spotlight at Forest Run Challenge

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Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club secretary Lerato Sepeng with the podium finishers in the 15km women's race, from left: Abbie Mitchell (third), Leigh Callaghan (winner) and Refeloe Solomons (second).

Keano Domingo and Leigh Callaghan stole the spotlight at this weekend’s annual Forest Run Challenge.

The fifth edition of the fast-growing race was held at the SANDF army base, Forest Hill Sport Grounds, in Gqeberha.

Domingo, 24, of North-West University Athletics, won the 15km men’s race in 46 minutes and 28 seconds.

Mxoleleni Tabata finished second in 46:29, while Andile Motwani was third (46:35).

Callaghan, of the Achilles Amateur Athletics Association, won the women’s race with a time of 58:38.

Refeloe Solomons of the Nedbank Running Club finished second in 59:33, with BestMed’s Abbie Mitchell third in 59:45.

Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club president and event organiser Sicelo Thabetha was happy with the turnout and competitive field.

“The race in its current format has grown,” Thabetha said.

“We had more athletes than we expected on that day.

“The weather was perfect for the race, which explains the turnout.

“I’d like to thank our LOC (local organising committee), which includes young people.

“Everything went smoothly, from the water points to the finish line.

“We ran out of medals, which is typically caused by late entry.”

Thabetha thanked all the participating athletes and clubs.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to the SANDF for always accommodating us. I appreciate it, and we acknowledge the entire team.

“We are looking forward to next year’s race.”

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