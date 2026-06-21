France shade SA in thrilling Nations Cup final

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SA'S Sam Mvimbi scores against France in the final of the FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday evening. France won 2-1. Picture:

Hosts South Africa threw everything they had at France in the final of the FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, but the visitors held their nerve to claim a thrilling 2-1 victory to lift the trophy.

The triumph secured France a coveted place in the FIH Pro League, while South Africa was left to reflect on what might have been after conceding two goals in the opening quarter as the eventual champions launched an early assault on their defence.

The home side responded with tremendous character and determination. Led by captain Dayaan Cassiem, they gradually worked their way back into the contest and were rewarded when Samkelo Mvimbi reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 48th minute.

That goal ignited the crowd and set up a gripping finale. South Africa poured forward in search of an equaliser, forcing six penalty corners in the second half as the pressure mounted on the French defence.

However, France stood firm, with goalkeeper Corentin Saunier producing an outstanding performance. Time and again he thwarted South African attacks and proved instrumental in preserving his side’s slender advantage.

French captain François Goyet admitted the final was a tale of two halves.

“We’re not really used to that sort of beginning because throughout the tournament we didn’t start very well and tended to play better in the second half,” he said.

“Tonight [Saturday] it was the opposite. We started really well, scored two goals and probably could have had more. I felt we deserved our 2-0 lead at halftime.

“South Africa came back strongly, and full credit to them because it became a really tough battle.

“In the end, we managed to keep them out. Our goalkeeper was outstanding, and we worked incredibly hard on defence.

“I’m very happy because we’ve been trying to win this tournament for several years. We’ve played in the final before and won bronze medals, but this time we came for gold, and we’re delighted to have achieved it.”

South Africa captain Cassiem was disappointed with his side’s slow start but remained proud of their overall effort.

“We didn’t start the game well enough, and in international hockey you have to start well,” he said.

“I wish we could have shown the same energy in the first half that we produced in the second, but I’m still proud of the boys for winning the silver medal.

“We’re not completely satisfied because there are still plenty of areas we can improve on, but these are important steps forward for us.

“We’ve got an upcoming series against Malaysia and a young squad with a lot of potential. I think there are exciting times ahead for this team.”

In the bronze medal playoff, New Zealand ground out a 3-1 victory over Japan in a gripping contest that showcased the discipline and resilience of both teams.

Playoff results:

Final: France 2 SA 1

3rd/4th: New Zealand 3 Japan 1

5th/6th: Malaysia 4 Scotland 2

7th/8th: Ireland 5 US 1

- BLD Communications

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