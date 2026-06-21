Next generation of Bok stars have got what it takes, says Rassie

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Flyhalf Vusi Moyo has been included in a 46-man Springbok squad for SA’s opening Nations Championship clash against England at Ellis Park July 4. Picture:

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named six uncapped players in a 46-man squad for South Africa’s opening Nations Championship clash against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on July 4.

The squad includes 28 forwards and 18 backline players, with Paul de Villiers (flanker), Riley Norton (lock/loose forward), Ruben van Heerden (lock) and Carlu Sadie (prop) being the four uncapped forwards, while Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) and Jaco Williams (wing) are the two new backs in a largely experienced squad.

Scrumhalf Herchel Jantjies, who was a member of the 2019 Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning squad, also makes a return for the first time since his last appearance in the green and gold in August 2023 against Argentina.

Twelve Bulls players who were unavailable for selection for the Springboks’ 80-31 win over the Barbarians and the SA A team’s 40-0 victory over Zimbabwe on Saturday are also included.

They are Johan Grobbelaar (hooker), Wilco Louw, Gerhard Steenekamp (both props), Ruan Nortje (lock), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (utility forwards), Cameron Hanekom (No 8), Embrose Papier (scrumhalf), Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing), and Canan Moodie (utility back).

Papier, who was named the South African URC player of the season, played the last of his seven Test matches in 2018, making this his first appearance in the Springbok squad in eight years.

Thomas du Toit (prop) also returns to the squad after completing his season with English club Bath.

The match against England will be followed by clashes against Scotland in Pretoria (July 11) and Wales in Durban (July 18) before the Boks travel to Buenos Aires to play a one-off Test against Los Pumas (August 8).

“We are pleased with the quality of the group we have selected, and it’s also exciting to see the next generation of players coming through in Riley, Vusi, Paul, Carlu, Ruben and Jaco,” Erasmus said.

The Springboks' Zachary Porthen scores against the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. (ALAN EASON)

“They all proved against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe teams that they have what it takes to play at the highest level, and as coaches, we are fortunate that we’ve had the opportunity to work with them in the past two weeks.

“They are all familiar with the way the Springbok environment operates and the standards expected at this level, and they have shown that they are comfortable in the setup, so we are excited for them to make this step-up.

“Embrose and Herschel have also made strong statements with their performances this season, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in the squad.”

The Bok coach was also confident that the Bulls players would slot back into the system with ease.

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Zachary Porthen (Stormers), Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Bègles), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Boan Venter (Edinburgh).

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers).

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Ruben van Heerden (Stormers).

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon (both Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Riley Norton (Stormers), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls).

Scrumhalves: Embrose Papier (Bulls), Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne), Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Handre Pollard (Bulls).

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside and utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Edwill van der Merwe, Jaco Williams (both Sharks), Damian Willemse (Stormers). - Additional reporting SA Rugby Communications

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