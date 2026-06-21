SA’s young guns grab opportunities in win over Zim, says Stick

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SA A centre Lukhanyo Am slices through a gap in Zimbabwe's defence at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Picture:

Several young guns put their hands up for further recognition when they shone for an SA A side who cruised to a 40-0 win over Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, coach Mzwandile Stick said.

The match, which was played as a curtain-raiser to the Springboks vs Barbarians clash, was part of Zimbabwe’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Stick said his team had shown grit and displayed strong defensive qualities to leave the Zimbabweans scoreless.

“We knew it was going to be a big challenge because the majority of our players have never played together, so it was a new team,” he said.

“Some youngsters took their opportunities and put their hand up.

“Zimbabwe tried to challenge us by keeping the ball in hand and playing direct rugby, and I enjoyed the way they played.

“That said, for us, the goal was to see whether the players could execute what we’ve been working on over the past two weeks, and it was sometimes frustrating when the points weren’t coming.

“In the first half, we were unlucky, with two tries disallowed.

Aiden Burnett from Zimbabwe cannot stop South Africa A's Imad Khan as he dives over the line during the curtain-raiser at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Picture: (ALAN EASON)

“Once a player went into touch, and another when a player was slightly in front of the kick.

“But from my side, the way the guys stayed in the fight, even when we were under pressure, was great, and we managed to keep a clean sheet.

“It was all about controlling the game for us, like we were playing a Test, and to see how my game drivers would handle things.

“Yes, sometimes it is frustrating not getting the points. We were unlucky in the first half with two tries disallowed.

“Those points didn’t show on the scoreboard, but the guys stayed in the fight.

SA A captain Vincent Tshituka praised the attitude of the Zimbabweans.

“We played against a desperate side, and we expected that,” he said.

SA A coach Mzwandile Stick. Picture: (Backpage)

“We knew the Zimbabwe players would be motivated and would want to prove a point against world-class opposition, and it showed.”

SA led 21–0 at half-time after scoring three converted tries.

However, the margin could have been greater had the two close tries by Zekhethelo Siyaya (left wing) not been disallowed by the TMO.

Two of Siyaya’s Junior Bok teammates, Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf) and Markus Müller (centre), then both crossed under the posts after sustained pressure forced the Zimbabwean defence to crack.

Ten minutes before the break, former Junior Bok scrumhalf and 2025’s SA Rugby Young Men’s Player of the Year Haashim Pead added a third try after another patient build-up.

There was a setback for the SA A side just before halftime when Siyaya was forced off after taking an accidental knock to the head at the base of a ruck.

He was assisted from the field and replaced by Jurenzo Julius.

Scorers:

SA A 40: Tries: Yaqeen Ahmed, Markus Müller, Haashim Pead, Nico Steyn, Imad Khan, Jaco Williams. Conversions: Ahmed (3), Luan Giliomee (2).

Zimbabwe 0

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