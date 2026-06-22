Friendships rekindled, KuGompo spirit shines at Masters IPT

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Part of the Border contingent at the recent interprovincial in KuGompo City were, from the left, Justin Davis (green hat), Vasco de Andrade (blue shirt), Matt Davis (black shirt), Ed Clark, Derick Collins, Juanita Slabbert, Gary Bolton (Border Masters Squash chair), Geoff Stephen, Kim Clark, Johan Rossouw, Ian Paterson (SA Masters Squash chair), and Don Reid.

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Border Masters chair Gary Bolton said hosting the recent Masters interprovincial created unity among players, organisers and the wider KuGompo City community.

He praised the city’s hospitality and the energy generated by rekindled friendships and new connections, calling the atmosphere “infectious” and a positive boost.

The tournament ran from June 12 to 16 and was the first time Border hosted the Masters IPT since 2018.

“From the organising of the tournament to the great hospitality and services offered from our beautiful city and the people within it,” said Bolton.

“The rekindling of old friendships and forming new ones is great to see, and the energy transformed from the camaraderie is infectious, which injects a positive vibe for our city.

“The greatest joy was being grateful and privileged enough to host this huge event.

“It was also a joy to be able to exhibit squash at this level and make it available for absolutely anyone to see, knowing that there may be a chance of growth in this sport.”

The Masters IPT had a total of 39 teams involved, representing various provinces.

There were two sections for the women’s category. Both Section A and Section B had four provincial teams comprising five players per team.

Read: SA’s squash elite to take claim at nationals

There were five men’s sections, but one section had six teams. The A section had three teams. Each team had 5 players.

The Golden Oldies section was made up of four teams with 4 to 5 players per team.

Despite the success of the tournament, players initially had to pay for their own entrance fee, accommodation and transport.

Border players were given a 50% discount on their entrance fee.

“I am uncertain if any other provinces do this for their players,” said Bolton.

“Border Masters Squash raised funds to host this event, with much made up from fantastic local sponsors and a portion from the Masters Squash itself. Many prizes and sundries were donated and sponsored by local businesses.”

Bolton said squash remains a prevalent sport in Gompo for a number of reasons.

“I would like to say that it is because of the availability and accessibility of this sport. It is reasonably inexpensive and tremendously fun.

“All clubs welcome everyone to participate, and there is a good culture within the squash fraternity.”

“To encourage those over 35 to join masters, we have created an awareness at the club level where players participate in leagues.

“There have been ideas of inviting absolutely anyone of any age on a once-a-month basis to participate in one of the practice sessions which Border Masters have.”

Border concluded the tournament with some impressive podium finishes.

They finished first in the Golden Oldies division ahead of Western Province and Border Invitational.

The hosts also clinched the Monty Shotland Trophy as the top-performing major province.

SA Masters chair Ian Patterson was handed the Leo Melville Memorial Award for his contribution to the sport.

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