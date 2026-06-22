Kingswood on song in hockey challenges with Woodridge

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Kingswood's Mia Botha, second from left, runs back after scoring a goal against Woodridge in their first team girls' hockey match at the weekend. Picture:

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The Kingswood girls’ hockey teams enjoyed some strong competition when they travelled to Woodridge at the weekend for their annual sporting derby.

The U14B side secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory, while the U16B team produced an entertaining attacking display to win 4-3.

The second team continued the winning momentum with a disciplined 1-0 victory, and the first team capped off the day with an impressive 3-1 win.

The U14A and U16A teams both fought bravely but were narrowly defeated 1-0 and 2-0, respectively, while the third team played out to a competitive 0-0 draw.

The first team secured victory thanks to two open-play goals from Mia Botha and a penalty corner deflection from Nina Connan.

It was also a memorable occasion for Iminathi Rungqu, who celebrated her 50th cap for the school — a testament to her commitment and dedication to the cause.

Overall, it was a successful day of hockey with four wins, one draw and two losses across the teams.

On the rugby field there were some outstanding performers for the first team as they won 48-7, despite missing a number of players, including captain Ross Thompson, due to injuries from the K-Day derby.

It provided the perfect opportunity for some of the younger players to step up to show their talent, and there were first caps for Dan Jakins and Malachi Rune.

Other results were as follows: Kingswood U14A won 26-24, Kingswood U15A won 33-28, Kingswood 2nd won 49-0, Kingswood U16A lost 7-12.

The Herald