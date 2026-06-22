Pearson High’s netball teams scoop two Eastern Cape championship titles

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Pearson netballer Kean Schoultz, left, in action in the Eastern Cape Schools Championships in KuGompo City at the weekend

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Pearson High School’s netball programme celebrated an outstanding weekend of success at the Eastern Cape Schools Championships in KuGompo City, where the teams delivered exceptional performances and brought home an impressive collection of medals.

Leading the way were the U19A and U14A teams, both of whom were crowned Eastern Cape champions after capturing gold in their respective divisions.

The U15A team earned a well-deserved silver medal, while the U16A side added to the school’s success with a bronze medal finish.

The U14A team’s journey to the title was particularly inspiring.

After ending the Metro League level on points and narrowly finishing second on goal difference, the team rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

In a thrilling championship final, they secured the gold medal and established themselves as the province’s premier U14 team.

The U19A side also demonstrated the consistency and excellence that have defined their campaign.

Their championship victory was the culmination of months of commitment, discipline and determination, rewarding the countless hours invested by both players and coaching staff throughout the season.

A standout feature of this year’s achievement is that Pearson claimed Eastern Cape titles at both ends of the age spectrum, with the school’s first team and its youngest A team standing atop the provincial podium.

This remarkable accomplishment reflects not only the depth of talent within the programme but also the strength of the development pathway that continues to nurture future success.

Sporting success is built through perseverance, teamwork and performance under pressure, and Pearson’s netball players embodied these qualities throughout the championships.

Against some of the strongest competition in the Eastern Cape, they allowed their performances to speak for themselves, proving their place among the province’s elite.

With two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, the Gqeberha school has once again affirmed its reputation as one of the Eastern Cape’s leading netball schools.

Even more encouraging is the promise these results hold for the future, with a new generation of talented athletes continuing to raise the standard and strengthen the proud legacy of Pearson netball.

The Herald