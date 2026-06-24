Mokoka chasing World Athletics Half Marathon Champs ticket in Gqeberha

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Stephen Mokoka is looking not only to reclaim his title at the NMB Half Marathon but also to secure a golden ticket to the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

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South African long-distance veteran Stephen Mokoka will be among the elite athletes chasing top honours at the 12th edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon at Pollok Beach on Saturday.

Mokoka, who previously won in three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, will be looking not only to reclaim his title but also to secure a golden ticket to the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships.

The race, which will double up as the SA Half Marathon Championships, consists of a 5km mass participation event and a 21km race.

Saturday’s event will also serve as a qualifier for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 20.

Due to bad weather conditions, the 41-year-old could not finish the 2025 Bay race and pulled out early on.

However, this year’s top Hollywood Athletics Club athlete claims he is well prepared to face Gqeberha’s notoriously strong winds.

“Last year, I could not finish because the weather conditions were not ideal, so I stopped early,” Mokoka said.

“I am excited for this year’s race. The NMB Half Marathon has been one of the fastest half-marathons in SA historically, so I am just excited to come back.

“I think we ran an hour years ago when Thabang Mosiako won.

“A lot of South African guys, as well, have been coming through the ranks through the NMB Half Marathon.

“So, I can just say thanks to the municipality of Nelson Mandela Bay and the race organising committee for making sure that we keep on getting a good experience and event.”

Gqeberha has historically been an excellent hunting ground for him.

In addition to the half-marathon, Mokoka broke the 50km world record at the 2022 Nedbank Runified race.

The Olympian, who recently won the Johnson Crane Half Marathon, said he was in good shape.

“You know, in sport, they always say you are as good as your last race.

“My most recent race was the Cape Town Marathon, where I placed 13th.

“So, coming back weeks from that, I’m just excited, and hopefully my body will give me good results.

“Remember, for us athletes, after a marathon, you need to rest,” he said.

“However, because of the excitement of the half-marathon and also with the race being in co-operation with the nationals and selection for the SA team taking part in the World Half Marathon Championship, I decided to come and compete with the hopes that I could make the team, especially given the platform.

“But the most important thing for me is trying to maybe get a good time.”

And what of his plan to fight Gqeberha’s notorious, unpredictable winds should they crash the party?

“I was there in March, and we had to run the last stretch against bad winds, and all of us had to embrace it,” Mokoka said.

“But hopefully this time around, the weather plays along.

“So, I can say I am prepared, and I am in a better condition than last year; with the heavy rains, even the night before the race, my mind was not in the game.

“This year, I will go with the mentality that I need to perform no matter what.

“I always say if God has decided that on Saturday I will be crowned the champion, I will be the champion no matter what.

“So, I am ready for anything that comes.”

The 21km starts at 7am, followed by the 5km at 7.10am.

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