Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal routs Uzbekistan 5-0

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the team’s third goal against Uzbekistan in Houston on June 23 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo no doubt heard the waves of criticism directed his way after he failed to help Portugal earn a full three points against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their World Cup opener last week.

Ronaldo responded historically in Houston on Tuesday, scoring a brace to lift the Selecao das Quinas to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Group K action.

“God helps those who work hard. I knew my teammates would help out too,” Ronaldo said postgame. “It was a difficult week, a dark week. It felt like I’d retired from soccer. But I hung in there, as I always do, because I believe in hard work more than anything else.

“It was tough, I have to admit, but we’re back.”

Ronaldo scored six minutes into the contest and struck again in the 39th, not only propelling Portugal (1-0-1, 4 points) to the top of Group K pending Colombia’s match later Tuesday night, but also writing his name on multiple pages of the record book.

When he finished from the six-yard box on a Joao Cancelo cross six minutes in, Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cups as well as the second-oldest player with a World Cup goal. Only Cameroon’s Roger Milla was older at 42 in 1994.

Then, Bruno Fernandes led a Portuguese fast break and fed a through-ball to Ronaldo on his right in the 39th minute. Ronaldo put a perfect touch on his low shot across the box to the far post.

That gave Ronaldo 10 World Cup goals in his decorated career, passing Eusebio to become Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament.

During a World Cup featuring braces or hat tricks from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and long-time Ronaldo rival Lionel Messi, the Portuguese icon was facing scrutiny over whether he should still be central to their attack after last week’s opening 1-1 draw with DRC.

So the jubilation and relief apparent in Portugal’s celebrations were understandable.

“I always arrive,” said Ronaldo, who has scored a goal in every World Cup since 2006. “Sooner or later, I’m there. It’s about continuing the work.

“The most important thing is the team, being united with them and with our families. We can’t control the rest that comes from outside.

“We know that when we don’t win, we get attacked. Especially me.”

The last time Ronaldo scored for Portugal in tournament action (World Cup or Euros) in open play was during the 2021 Euros. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s only goal at the 2022 World Cup came on a penalty kick. — Field Level Media

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Reuters