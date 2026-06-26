POLL | Can Bafana Bafana keep the dream alive and beat Canada?

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his Bafana Bafana teammates celebrate victory in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico on June 24 2026. Picture:

After a heroic and impressive 1-0 final Group A win against South Korea to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts, Bafana Bafana meet Canada in their last 32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (9pm).

The South Africans have gained in confidence. They first drew international scepticism for their poor display in their 2-0 tournament opening match defeat against Mexico, then, after a much-improved 1-1 draw against Czechia, received high praise for their display against the Koreans.

Canada started Group B on fire with a 6-0 thrashing of Qatar. They then drew 1-1 against a Bosnia & Herzegovina side that has been catching the eye.

However, Canada suffered a demoralising setback when their final 2-1 defeat against Switzerland saw them cede the comfort of home at Vancouver’s BC Place and have to meet Bafana in California.

They have had some major injuries before and in the tournament, too, notably to star Italian-based central midfielder Ismaël Koné, who broke his leg against Qatar.

Yet they are ranked 31st in the world (Bafana are 54th) and have some strong professionals in their ranks — such as Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, Juventus forward Jonathan David, Celtic defender Alistair Johnston and Villareal midfielder Tajon Buchanan — and will be tough to beat.

TimesLIVE