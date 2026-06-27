Gqola retains belt in poor SA title clash

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Thinumzi Gqola rocks Athanathi Mxoli with a right during their SA title clash at the Orient Theatre on Friday.

Thinumzi Gqola and Athanathi Mxoli produced one of the poorest SA title bouts before Gqola prevailed by a unanimous decision to retain his mini-flyweight belt at Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Friday night.

The fight was dominated by swings, misses and excessive holding, though the main culprit was Mxoli, who should thank referee Allen Matakane for not docking him points despite numerous warnings.

The two boxers posed and waited in many of the rounds with all the technique which often encompasses a mini-flyweight bout, such as hand speed, jabs, timing and reflexes, missing.

After the tedious 12 rounds all the judges credited Gqola for trying to make the fight and taking the initiative by giving him lopsided scores of 119-111, 118-110 and 116-112.

The event was again stolen by fast-rising and immensely talented Duncan Village prodigy Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa, who cemented his status as possibly the brightest prospect in SA boxing.

The 18-year-old, who only made his professional debut in April, was in his brilliant form when he dropped experienced Sange Ngoza in the first round before blasting him away in the second of their featherweight clash.

Watching Gongqa displaying his craft was a novelty, with even Ngoza admitting the teen was destined for stardom.

“My word, he hits like a mule, and I doubt any featherweight will be able to handle him,” Ngoza said.

Another disappointing bout was when former SA junior bantamweight champion Lwando Mgabi laboured to a unanimous points decision victory over hapless Thabang Mofula in his first fight in the junior featherweight division.

Other results: Sinalo Jonas W 6 Thimna Lingani (jnr bantam); Luphiwo Thwayinga TKO4 Siphosethu Mhlahlo (jnr bantam); Liyema Ndlela TKO1 Khosinko Tubelo (jnr welter); Indiphile Ntshangase W4 Alulutho Zozi (minifly); Simpiwe Sinyabi jnr W4 Athabile Ngaliphi (catch); Alive Ntozakhe TKO 4 Kholisile Besi (jnr feather).

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