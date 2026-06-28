Border Super League again marred by host of postponements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bobbies' No 4 Kamva Tetani carries the ball against Old Boys at Police Park at the end of May in KuGompo City, in this file picture.

Story audio is generated using AI

The ongoing trend of postponed matches in the Border Super League was again in the spotlight this weekend.

Only one match — between the Swallows and Breakers in Komani — was able to proceed.

The weekend marked a return after a two-week break, and games in the top flight, other than those that involved the Walter Sisulu All Blacks and Eagles, and Fort Hare Blues, were expected to take place.

The three teams have University Sports South Africa (USSA) commitments.

But the fixtures which included Fort Beaufort United and Moonlight in KwaMaqoma at Thubalethu High School on Saturday, the Young Leopards and Old Boys, did not materialise.

They will be played in the coming weeks, causing another delay to the finish of the league, which has already been a talking point in the rugby fraternity.

Due to this bad precedent, teams have already had to play catch-up rugby.

Instead of resting during the two-week break, some teams had to play to level the matches-played column, but again, there will be further challenges and more catching up.

In the match that was eventually played at the Indoor Sports Complex in Komani, home side Breakers managed to win 37-33.

While the Super League was marred by postponements, the Premier League was all smooth.

The only match that could not proceed was between Rising Stars and United Brothers.

The postponement for Kwelera’s Rising Stars (25pts), who were table-topping, meant that they were overtaken by Lovedale College.

Lovedale moved to the top of the log on 29 points following their bonus point 31-7 win over the Black Eagles in Mpongo.

Ocean Sweepers pulled level with Rising Stars after beating the Wallabies 59-5, but Stars, despite not playing at the week, still have an edge in the points difference column.

Second-placed Rising Stars have +149 while Sweepers are on +99.

Ngculu Zebras were stunned 18-16 at home in Ngqamakwe by Mdantsane’s Winter Rose.

As a result of the loss, they dropped to fourth place on 20 points.

Africans registered the biggest scoreline of the weekend, thumping Ntlaza Lions 71-30 in Breidbach.

The other result saw Ncera Leopards beat Berlin Tigers 28-22 in Berlin.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch