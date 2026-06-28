Elephants hold nerve in dogfight for late win

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EP Elephants loose forward CJ Velleman dives over over for one of his three tries against the Leopards during a Currie Cup First Division clash at Bergsig Special School in Kariega on Saturday. Picture:

The Elephants held their nerve at the end to pull off a vital 40-32 win over the Leopards after a hard-fought Carling Currie Cup First Division dogfight at Bergsig Special School in Kariega on Saturday, EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

The exciting come-from-behind win over the Potchefstroom outfit enabled EP to stay on track to reach the semifinals of a competition which features SoA’s lower-tier unions.

Marauding EP loose forward CJ Velleman scored a hat-trick of tries, and there were also five pointers for Mpho Ntsane and Liyema Matyolweni and a late penalty try.

After playing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha in recent seasons, EP decided to play at Bergsig to spread the game to new audiences.

It is hoped the move to the rugby hotbed of Kariega will boost interest in the national Academy Week, which will be held at Bergsig from July 5 to 11.

EP’s fourth round clash against First Division champions the Griffons will also be played at Bergsig on Saturday.

After losing their opening game against the Valke and then beating the Border Bulldogs, EP were desperate to earn maximum points in round three.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee. File picture: (The Herald)

“EP are very happy with the five points, but not with our performance against the Leopards,” Coetzee said.

“We got off to a fast start but did not take advantage of it.

“EP scored two quick tries and led 12-0 after 20 minutes.

“We dominated set pieces and territory but butchered lots of opportunities.

“The Leopards capitalised on our mistakes and led 15-12 at the break.

“I was forced to make a few changes at halftime to get a better response from the team.

“The second half was a dogfight, and the Leopards had newfound confidence.

“After Athi Khetani received a yellow card, things were more difficult for EP.

“We clawed our way back with a vital try by Liyema Matyolweni to take the lead (33-32) in the last six minutes of the game.

“With two minutes to go Mpho Ntsane pounced on a loose ball, kicked it forward towards the try line, and was tackled without the ball before he could score.

“A penalty try was awarded and sealed the victory at 40-32

“Credit to a Leopards team that refused to go away, but we kept our nerve to come back and win it.”

After ending in a disappointing seventh spot in the 10-team SA Cup earlier in the season, EP have set their sights on reaching the First Division semifinals.

EP reached the First Division semifinals in 2025 but were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons, who went on to beat the Valke in the final.

Scorers:

EP Elephants 40: Tries CJ Velleman (3), Mpho Ntsane, Liyema Matyolweni, penalty try (worth 7 points): Conversions: Jaydon Bantom, Maxwell Klaasen (3).

Leopards 32: Tries: Sino Tshontyi, Jason Alexander, Brandon Keevy, Hlumelo Ndulula. Conversions: Jacobus Burger (3). Penalties: Burger (2)

Other results:

Griffons 26 SWD Eagles 54, Valke 96 Border Bulldogs 19.

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