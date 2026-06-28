Gunning for the last 16

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams leads celebrations after they beat South Korea to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Story audio is generated using AI

Canada may be the favourites, but Bafana will have the hopes of a football-loving nation united behind them in their last-32 clash in California this evening.

It’s the first time Bafana Bafana have made the last 32 in the global footballing showpiece, so here’s hoping they’ve packed enough kit because a win against the Canucks will give them at least another week at the tournament.

Hopefully, Bafana players have packed enough clothes. If all goes according to plan and they beat co-hosts Canada in their 2026 Fifa World Cup last 32 clash at the Los Angeles Stadium tonight, Bafana are going to extend their stay at the tournament to over a month.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey on Thursday for a historic qualification for the knockout stage after failures in France in 1998, Korea/Japan in 2002 and on home soil in 2010.

Read more here.