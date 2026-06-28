Harlequins deal blow to Progress’ Top 6 Grand Challenge hopes

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Harlequins scrumhalf Ethan Jantjies passes the ball from the base of the scrum during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash against Progress in Kariega on Saturday. Picture:

Progress’ bid to make the cut and qualify to play in the Top 6 Division of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition suffered a setback when they were beaten 39-24 by Harlequins on Saturday.

After a break because of the Springboks vs Barbarians international clash in Gqeberha last week, club rugby resumed with a full programme of exciting action, with the Progress vs Harlequins showdown taking centre stage.

A new Grand Challenge format, designed to create an extra competitive edge, has resulted in every match becoming crucial in the revamped competition.

In 2026 clubs are playing an initial single round of 11 matches against all the teams in their division before the group is split into top 6 and bottom 6 groups for the second half of the season.

Progress, who started the day in seventh spot on the log, needed a win on home soil at the Central Field in Kariega to revive their hopes of making the mid-season cut.

The Kariega side, who were beaten in the EC Super 14 final earlier in 2026, are now facing an anxious few weeks as they bid to sneak into a top six finish on the mid-season log.

The Harlequins try scorers against Progress were Fabian Mapaling, Diego Abrahams, Mzwandele Besman, Ethan Jantjies, Lewehi Lamani and Ruben de Vos.

Kruisfontein continued to set a hot pace at the top of the log when they edged Joubertina United 12-5.

In a tribute to their players, Kruisfontein said: “It wasn’t easy, and it certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Purple Lions [Kruisfontein] showed exactly what this badge stands for — heart, courage, and determination.

“After a few weeks without rugby, Joubertina arrived ready for battle and tested us from the first whistle to the last.

“Our defence was put under immense pressure, but our young guns stood tall, dug deep, and displayed the true spirit of the Lions.

“Every tackle, every chase, and every defensive stand mattered as Kruisfontein United fought their way to a hard-earned victory.

“When the pressure was at its highest, our man of the match Lee-Markie Jansen’s kicking boot delivered with 12 points from the tee.

“A composed and clinical performance that kept the scoreboard ticking and secured the victory for the Purple Lions.

“This Kruisfontein team doesn’t back down. This team doesn’t quit. The climb continues, and the Lions keep rising.”

Next up for Kruisfontein is a trip to Gqeberha to face a confident Harlequins outfit at the Adcock Stadium.

Park returned to winning ways when they scored a crucial 29-23 win over Star of Hope at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle.

After starting like a house on fire when they won their opening four matches, the Londt Park outfit lost two consecutive matches before bouncing back in style at the Jabavu Stadium.

Star of Hope, who were edged 21-20 by Hankey Villagers in their previous outing, are up against Trying Stars in the next round.

Jeffreys Bay boosted their hopes of a top four finish when they pipped the Brumbies 34-32 at the Pellsrus Sports Ground.

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