Njekanye dares foes to face ‘Auditor General’ after another dazzling display

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Amila 'Auditor General' Gongqa on his way to stopping Sange Ngoza in the second round of their featherweight clash at the Orient Theatre on Friday night.

Award-winning Duncan Village boxing trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye has called all featherweight boxers in the country to face his rising star, Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa, after he produced another dazzling performance at the weekend.

The 18-year-old southpaw marked his second professional bout with a brilliant, brutal display when he destroyed experienced Sange Ngoza in two rounds at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Saturday night.

Making a ring return just two months after taking less than three minutes to knock out Zoyiso Sandi in April, Gongqa was expected to be tested by the Mthatha opponent who had fought the best in the division, including reigning SA champion Lindelani Sibisi.

But Gongqa was spitting fire and could have ended the fight in the first round when he dropped Ngoza hard, who only survived due to referee Lulama Mtya admonishing the teen for hitting behind the head.

My word, he hits like a mule, and I have never been hit like that. — Sange Ngoza

Mtya failed to observe that some of Gongqa’s punches hit the back of the head due to Ngoza lowering his head.

With Gongqa in a mean mood, Ngoza buckled under the onslaught that came his way.

A barrage of blows, including sickening body attacks, took Ngoza’s legs away, wobbling him and forcing Mtya to stop the one-sided slaughter.

The precision, punch selection and killer instinct displayed by Gongqa left some wondering if there is any featherweight boxer capable of standing up against him, with even Ngoza doubting if there is any.

“My word, he hits like a mule, and I have never been hit like that,” Ngoza said after the fight.

Gongqa had already set tongues wagging with his incredible run in the amateur ranks, where he was forced to compete at a higher level than his age.

Expected to form the core of the SA team after his heroics at the World Youth Amateur championships in Montenegro, Njekanye instead encouraged Gongqa to turn professional.

Njekanye wanted to take Gongqa straight to a title shot in his professional debut but was hindered by Boxing SA rules which call for a boxer to fight a number of bouts and be rated before challenging for a title.

However, judging by the manner in which he destroyed Ngoza, there is no denying that the teen is destined for stardom.

“Had it been my wishes, the boy would have fought for the title in his first fight, but bureaucratic red tape stopped us,” Njekanye said.

“But even those who doubted him must be eating humble pie.

“This boy is the future world champion, and I encourage people to get on the bandwagon now and enjoy the ride towards world honours.”

With a daring promoter, Xaba Promotions, behind him, Gongqa’s ascendancy to the boxing summit is expected to be swift owing to XP’s penchant to throw its boxers in at the deep end.

While Gongqa left the tournament as a talking point, the main bout between Thinumzi Gqola and Athanani Mxoli for the SA mini-flyweight title failed to live up to its Duncan Village derby expectations.

For much of the rounds, the two boxers posed, aimed and waited with no sustained action besides swings and misses.

Mxoli often slipped to clinches every time Gqola attacked, drawing numerous warnings to no avail.

All the judges had Gqola retaining his title by scores of 119-111-118-110 and 116-112 in a forgettable title bout.

Other results: Lwando Mgabi W6 Thabang Mofulo (jnr feather) Sinalo Jonas W6 Thimna Lingani (jnr bantam); Luphiwo Thwayinga TKO4 Siphosethu Mhlahlo (jnr bantam); Liyema Ndlela TKO1 Khosinko Tubelo (jnr welter); Indiphile Ntshangase W4 Alulutho Zozi (minifly); Simpiwe Sinyabi jnr W4 Athabile Ngaliphi (catch); Alive Ntozakhe TKO4 Kholisile Besi (jnr feather).

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