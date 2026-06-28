Only WP scalp remains between EP LSEN team and historical three-peat

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Eastern Province LSEN players in a tussle with Leopards on the opening day of the LSEN Craven Week at Baysville High School in KuGompo City on Friday.

Eastern Province’s ambition of getting a three-peat in the Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) Craven Week U18 could be realised as they face Western Province in the unofficial final at Baysville School of Skills in KuGompo City on Monday (3.20pm).

This will be a repeat of the past two editions’ finals, in which EP came out victorious by the barest of margins in both.

They claimed the title last year, finishing the week unbeaten by edging out WP 11-10, while in 2024 they won 17-7.

It is expected to be closely contested again on Monday after their displays in the first two days of the tournament.

The EP team, which is made up of four schools — Baysville in KuGompo City, Bergsig in Kariega, and Cape Recife and Westview from Gqeberha — were rampant on Friday, putting together a clinical 71-9 win over the Leopards in what was the main game of day one.

It was the biggest-margin victory of the day, and Rechenald Human (2), Luciano Byneveldt (2), Willdon Maart (2), Shaundré Pienaar, Leanges Snyers, Irin Russouw, Gavin Armoed, Jade Goliath and Justin Plaaitjies were the try scorers.

On Saturday, they delivered another commanding performance to put away Boland 31-0.

On the flip side, WP were made to sweat in the second round match against the Blue Bulls on Saturday but eventually sneaked a 19-13 win.

EP would have watched that game closely to pick up weaknesses in what seems a good WP outfit when given the ball for long periods of time.

Offensively, they were dangerous, showcased when they dismantled South West District 52-0 in their opener.

Other than the final, another big match-up on Monday will be the curtain-raiser between Boland and the Bulls (1.50pm)

In their other matches, Boland beat Valke 32-12 while the Bulls picked up an impressive 59-0 win over the Pumas.

Remaining games on Monda: SWD vs Sharks (8.30am); Leopards vs Griffons (9.50am); Golden Lions vs Pumas (11.10am); Valke vs Free State Cheetahs (12.30pm).