Vusumuzi Vilakazi replaces Sibiya as new Highbury coach

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Vusumuzi Vilakazi has been appointed as the new Highbury coach. File picture:

Former Chippa United mentor Vusumuzi Vilakazi has been named Highbury FC’s new head coach for the new season.

Vilakazi, known as “Kanu” in football circles, replaces Kabelo Sibiya, who parted ways with the Gqeberha-based side last week.

Sibiya left Highbury with one year left on his three-year contract, which was due to expire in June next year.

In a statement posted by the Yellow Nation on their social media platforms, the club said: “After positive and productive discussions, the club has reached an agreement with coach Vilakazi, who will lead the team into the coming season.

“Coach Vilakazi brings a wealth of experience, strong leadership and a clear football philosophy that aligns with the club’s ambitions.

“We are confident that his experience will play a key role in driving Highbury FC forward as we continue our pursuit of success in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.”

Contacted for comment, Vilakazi told The Herald he would respond once he had officially started working.

Former Venda FC mentor Sibiya had been in and out of the club since 2016, and he arrived to save the club from relegation while still competing in the ABC Motsepe League but left at the end of the season.

In 2018, Sibiya returned for the same task of saving the club’s status, but he again left.

He rejoined the club in 2022 and had been there since.

In their second season, the Motsepe Foundation Championships, the club finished sixth on the log with 42 points from 30 matches.

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The Herald