Humansdorp’s Libbok will be pulling strings for Boks against England

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Manie Libbok during a Springbok training session ahead of his team’s opening Nations Cup clash against England at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

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Humansdorp-born Manie Libbok will be dictating play at flyhalf for the Springboks when they open their Nations Cup campaign against an England side expected to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the world champions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Libbok and Grant Williams will form an exciting halfback pairing for a Bok outfit loaded with experienced big guns for what promises to be a fiery battle between old enemies at Ellis Park (kickoff 5.40pm)

It will be a memorable occasion for backs Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse, who are celebrating their 50th Test caps eight years after making their international debuts.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus opted for tried-and-tested combinations for the clash, with flanker Siya Kolisi leading SA for the 72nd time in a Test in the first outing between the sides at Ellis Park since 2018.

There is vast experience in the pack, with Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth both being Test centurions.

The 2025 World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx (hooker), will pack down between experienced props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit.

Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing) will complete a back three with Kolbe and Willemse, while Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende will man the midfield.

Erasmus decided on a split of five forwards and three backs on the bench, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Zach Porthen serving as the back-up front row along with Marco van Staden and Cameron Hanekom as the other two forwards.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The three backline players are Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie, who are all utility players.

Erasmus said Franco Mostert (utility forward) and Lood de Jager (lock) were not available for selection this week due to a niggle and illness, while Riley Norton (utility forward) has been released from the camp after picking up an injury.

“England are a quality outfit, and we are expecting them to give everything they have in this match,” Erasmus said.

“It was important to select a squad with experience combined with a few younger players, who have proved that they have what it takes to perform at this level.

“The players have worked very hard at training, and they know what it takes to perform against a side of this calibre with a good coaching team, so we hope they can transfer that effort onto the field on Saturday.

“It was great to have a run against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe two weeks ago because it afforded some of our players some valuable game time, but this weekend will be a different prospect altogether.

“England are a settled team; they come off a Six Nations campaign earlier in the season, and, similarly to us, they will also want to have a good start to this exciting new competition, so we are expecting it to be a bruising encounter.”

The Bok coach said he was delighted for Kolbe and Willemse on achieving a special milestone in their careers.

“They have both been stalwarts for us over the years, and as a team we would like to make it a memorable day for them,” he said.

“It’s not every day you have two players playing their 50th Test, so that will certainly add to our motivation this week.

“That said, England will come to Johannesburg as determined as ever, so it’s going to be a hard grind of a match.

“That will require us to be accurate in every facet of the game and convert the opportunities we create into points, but they will have the same mindset, so we need to hit the ground running if we want to do well.”

Springbok squad: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Canan Moodie.

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