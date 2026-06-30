Biko returns to cage with unfinished business

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Luthando 'Shorty' Biko during his battle against Jiniushiyue at Brave CF 98 in China in September 2025.

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Former EFC flyweight champion Luthando “Shorty” Biko will return to the Brave Combat Federation cage on August 1 with a chance to settle unfinished business.

The Gqeberha fighter faces Georgia’s Bidzina Gavashelishvili in the co-main event of Brave CF 107 in Burgas, Bulgaria, more than a year after their original meeting was cancelled.

The bout offers Biko an opportunity to halt a run of two losses in his last three fights and reignite his push toward title contention in the Brave flyweight division.

Everything has gone according to plan and we’ve had enough time to work on improvements. I think it will be different this time because we’ve prepared properly — Luthando “Shorty” Biko

It will also mark his third appearance under the Brave CF banner, where he has recorded one win and one defeat.

The PESFA product rose to prominence as one of SA’s top flyweights during his EFC tenure, capturing the flyweight title with a 26-second stoppage of Nkazimulo Zulu in December 2021.

He defended the belt once against Magno Alves before vacating it to pursue international opportunities, meaning he never lost the title inside the cage.

Since then, Biko has competed in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, France and Brave CF, building a reputation as one of SA’s most experienced international fighters.

Despite recent setbacks, Biko believes a full training camp has placed him in a stronger position than before his previous outings.

Having started camp just more than two weeks ago, preparations will continue until a week before fight night, when he will conclude his preparations.

“My last fight was taken on short notice, so I had roughly three weeks to prepare, but this one is different because I’ve had a full camp,” Biko said.

“Everything has gone according to plan and we’ve had enough time to work on improvements.

“I think it will be different this time because we’ve prepared properly.”

After studying his Georgian opponent, Biko expects a relentless approach inside the cage.

“He’s a grappler who likes to wrestle, but also a brawler who comes forward,” Biko said.

“We’ve focused heavily on defence in this camp because everything he does is with intensity.

“We must stay disciplined and avoid getting drawn into his fight.”

Biko believes controlling the pace will be crucial.

“I’m not looking too far ahead. It’s one fight at a time, one foot in front of the other,” he said.

“I need to stay calm, dictate the pace, choose my moments and land clean strikes.

“If I do that and stick to the game plan, I believe I can win.”

A victory would return the 36-year-old to winning ways and strengthen his push for another shot at international championship honours.

Brave CF 107 continues to build anticipation in the flyweight division, with Biko’s return expected to test his adaptability against high-level international opposition.

A strong performance in Bulgaria could quickly reposition him among the division’s most dangerous contenders heading into the next phase of his career.

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