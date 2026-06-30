Paraguay declares national holiday after team shock Germany at World Cup

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Paraguay's Orlando Gill saves a penalty by Germany's Nick Woltemade in the Fifa World Cup Round of 32 game against Germany at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, on June 29.

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Paraguay President Santiago Pena declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country’s shock victory over Germany that sent them into the World Cup round of 16.

The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

“Today, an entire country celebrates,” Pena posted on X along with a picture of himself signing the decree.

“It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of people who never give up.”

The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social media, said that Paraguay’s victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

“The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement,” the decree read. “It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day.”

Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a holiday after a surprise World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after his country secured a 2-1 victory over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro said Paraguay’s players have turned themselves into football legends.

“We never believe that we are beaten,” Alfaro told reporters after his team’s penalty shootout victory. “Twenty-six warriors went out there and they came back as legends.”

The Argentine coach had come under criticism after Paraguay lost their opener 4-1 to co-hosts the United States, and scored only one more goal in their other two group matches.

However, they squeezed into the knockout rounds and then stunned Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 over 120 minutes, handing the four-time champions their first-ever World Cup shootout defeat.

Alfaro said the heavy defeat by the United States had paved the way for Monday’s historic win.

“If we had not learned from the loss, we would not have been prepared for this match,” he said. “I told the players that we have lived through an epic evening.”

Paraguay opened the scoring against the run of play in the 42nd minute with a Julio Enciso header before Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th minute.

The South Americans then dug in, surviving a disallowed German goal and hanging on for penalties.

Jose Canale hammered home the winning kick, but only after two of his teammates failed to convert theirs.

“As things always are with us, we don’t do things without suffering,” Alfaro said, adding a special tribute for Canale whose professional career has been marked by loan spells with clubs in Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico.

“Canale is one of life’s champions because he has had to go through a lot of adversity,” Alfaro said. “A night like this is one of the gifts that life can give you. It’s divine justice.”

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Reuters