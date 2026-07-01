England must harness Pollock’s energy against Boks, says George

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Flamboyant England loose forward Henry Pollock is sure to receive a hostile reception when he faces the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday

England must feed off the positive energy generated by flamboyant loose forward Henry Pollock when they bid to topple the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, skipper Jamie George says.

The tourists will need all the inspiration they can muster when they pack down against a potent Bok side which includes Test centurions Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth (kickoff 5.40pm).

Because of his exuberant style of play and exaggerated on-field theatrics, 21-year-old Pollock has managed to get under the skin of Bok fans and is sure to receive a hostile reception from the Ellis Park crowd.

Hooker George, who will lead England in the absence of Maro Itoje who is being rested, says Pollock has the ability to inspire those around him.

“Yeah, bring it on. I love Henry Pollock,” George said.

“Honestly I think he is a brilliant guy. The way that his brain works, I would love to live in his head for 10 minutes.

“He encapsulates what the mindset of this team needs to be.

“Let’s go out there, let’s back ourselves.

“I have no doubt that it is going to be as hostile as it gets inside Ellis Park,” he said.

England captain Jamie George (Mike Egerton/PA Images)

“I think some teams when they play South Africa, they are daunted that they’re the best team in the world, two-time world champions.

“We respect them as much as any rugby team in the world because they are brilliant.

“But is it not an obvious statement that we want to come here and win?

“Maybe we need to harness a little bit of Henry Pollock over this next period in time.”

George was in the England side that roared into a 24-3 lead at Ellis Park in 2018 before the Boks bounced back to win 42-39.

“I don’t think we prepped too well with regards to altitude on that occasion,” he said.

“Our philosophy as a team then was that it was a mindset, but there’s probably proof to show there’s more to it.

“We’re here for more than long enough to make sure it’s not a problem this time.”

After an indifferent poor Six Nations campaign, George says the England now have more clarity and freedom under coach Steve Borthwick.

“You just get the sense in this team there is a lot of excitement around our attack, a lot of excitement about what we can do with the ball,” he said.

“This team is always going to be about physicality, set-piece, working hard, being physical in defence, all of that stuff.

“Steve wants us to be able to do that.

“He is very encouraging for us to go out there and make the decision and throw the offload and be brave and play with courage.

“Those are 100% the messages we have had.”

Former Bok wing Breyton Paulse says the hype around Pollock will increase interest in the Boks’ opening Test of the season.

“I love how the media is hyping up the whole thing with Pollock ahead of this match,” he said.

“It is good for rugby and a bit different. It is not the conservative stuff that we are used to week in and week out.

“This spices things up, and it is great.

“Pollock will know that everyone’s eyes are on him, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“However, the Springboks are in a privileged position, and they won’t worry about these things. I don’t think our players will have sleepless nights about Pollock.”

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