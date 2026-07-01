It’s cool to be facing Boks at their spiritual home, says Earl

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England’s Ben Earl is looking forward to facing the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture:

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Playing at the mecca of SA rugby will be a career highlight for many England players when they take on the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, No 8 Ben Earl says.

Regarded as the spiritual home of Bok rugby, Ellis Park is a fitting venue for the SA’s opening match in the Nations Championship competition (kickoff 5.40pm).

After suffering a poor Six Nations campaign, England are determined to up their game against the world champions.

“Ellis Park is one of the grounds that when you play for your country, you want to play there,” Earl said.

“Thankfully, this squad have a chance to do that.

“It is one of those bucket list moments for a lot of us.

“To play the best team in the world in one of the best stadiums in the world is pretty cool.”

In their final Six Nations game in 2026, England suffered a meltdown in the final minutes to lose 48-46 against France in Paris.

“A lot has been made about that game, and rightly so because we played very well, but we conceded 48 points, and you are not going to win many Test matches when you concede that many points,” Earl said.

“It was an amazing game, and France are a top team, but we had seen parts of our game come together throughout the Six Nations campaign.

“There were moments when we lost it, like in the Ireland game and parts of the Scotland game.

“But as a team we grew, and there was improved clarity about how we go about our work.

“We would rather learn these lessons now than in Brisbane in September next year at the World Cup.

“The currency of international sport is winning, and that is the correct way of doing it.

“There are ways to connect to fans while doing that. We feel we have been on a journey since the 2023 World Cup, with highs and lows.

“Thankfully, I have been in the team consistently since then. I have learnt so much about how we want to play as an England team and how we feel we connect as a player group, which is easier said than done at times.

“For instance, it is pretty abstract that the guys at Northampton and Exeter just two weekends ago were playing a great final, and now all of a sudden they meet up as teammates.

“Those are challenges, but we are making massive inroads in how that can work for us and how we want to play as a team.”

A busy itinerary of the new Nations Championship competition will present challenges for England coach Steve Borthwick, who will be without regular skipper Maro Itoje.

After their showdown against the Boks in Johannesburg, England play Fiji in Liverpool before heading to the Argentine city of Santiago del Estero to face the Pumas.

“We’ve selected a squad with a good blend of experience and emerging talent,” Borthwick said.

“The Nations Championship presents an exciting challenge for this group. We will face strong opposition in demanding environments, with extensive travel and changes in climate all testing the squad throughout the tournament.

“I am sure by preparing well and continuing to demand the highest standards from one another every day, we will be well placed to meet the challenge of a very demanding summer schedule.”

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