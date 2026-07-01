Portugal look to ignite World Cup campaign against evergreen Croatia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will look to quiet critics of an underwhelming World Cup run in their round-of-32 clash on Thursday in Toronto, when they meet a Croatian side that has made a habit of outperforming on the biggest stage.

The match potentially marks the end of an era with the 41-year-old Ronaldo and Croatia’s 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric looking to finally experience World Cup glory in the twilight of their trophy-laden careers.

Portugal are an excellent team with many world-class players in every line. We will analyse them well and prepare as best we can, but it is clear how dangerous they are. — Nikola Vlasic

For Portugal, it is time to step up following performances that raised concerns over coach Roberto Martinez’s ability to fire a team boasting an array of riches all over the pitch, including PSG’s Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes.

“If there are changes to be made, that’s for the manager to decide, for him to analyse,” said attacking midfielder Joao Felix. “He’s the one who always makes the final decision, and whoever is in the starting eleven, I think they’ll deliver.”

Portugal opened with a draw against DR Congo before thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 when Ronaldo scored twice to become his nation’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.

But a goalless draw against Colombia that placed Portugal second in the group reignited criticism over Ronaldo’s lack of contribution during matches, particularly his limited defensive work -- noise Felix said the team had to ignore.

“And everything that’s said around it — comments, posts, whatever it may be — we shouldn’t look at it,” he said. “The important thing is to listen to the manager’s idea, and whatever the manager thinks is what is correct.”

Croatia, however, are no strangers to slow starts, including at the 2022 World Cup where they reached the semi-finals with two goalless group-stage draws, back-to-back penalty shootouts and a single victory in open play — against Canada.

This time around, Croatia are following a similar playbook after a 4-2 defeat to England and an unconvincing 1-0 win over Panama, in which they mustered only two shots on target.

But against Ghana and facing potential elimination, Croatia turned in a much improved performance, with former Ballon d’Or winner Modric playing a key role as the heart of the team who beat the Africans 2-1 to finish group runners-up.

If there are changes to be made, that’s for the manager to decide, for him to analyse. He’s the one who always makes the final decision, and whoever is in the starting eleven, I think they’ll deliver. — Attacking midfielder Joao Felix

Nikola Vlasic, whose header from Modric’s curling corner proved the winner, said the team know they are facing high-quality opponents.

“Portugal are an excellent team with many world-class players in every line,” Vlasic said. “We will analyse them well and prepare as best we can, but it is clear how dangerous they are.”

“As we respect them, they respect us. I think the details will decide the winner.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald