EL Police can stretch Super League lead

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Police's Philasanda Layiti runs with the ball against Old Boy's at Police Park.

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East London Police will have an opportunity to extend their points tally at the top of the Border Super League table this weekend should they beat Komga United in the Great Kei.

The Bobbies have played six matches and have assembled 25 points.

With Fort Hare, who are in second place with 23 points, absent in this weekend’s fixtures due to USSA rugby commitments, it opens a window for Police to pile on the pressure for when the Blues return.

Third-place Young Leopards, with 19 points, will face Buffs in Ducats. A bonus point win there for Amahobohobo would move them to second place.

In Mooiplaas, Moonlight, who are at the bottom of the table and winless, will again be in search of a first win when they face Old Boys, who themselves are struggling, having only registered two victories in their six outings.

Other matches involving Fort Hare and both Walter Sisulu University teams, the All Blacks and Eagles, are postponed.

In the Premier League, the battle at the top of the table will continue between Rising Stars and Lovedale College.

Table-topping Lovedale, who have 29 points, will play the Ntlaza Lions in Qonce, while it will be an intense battle in Kwelera between Rising Stars and Ocean Sweepers, who both have 25 points.

Africans will be looking to build on their 70-plus victory from last week when they play Busy Boys at Breidbach Field.

The other match will see the Wallabies play the Black Eagles at Station Field in Stutterheim.

All matches are expected to kick off at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Over the past few weekends, both leagues have been marred by a plethora of postponements which have been criticised by the rugby fraternity.

Only one match, between Swallows and Breakers in Komani, was able to proceed in the Super League.

The past weekend marked a return after a two-week break, and games in the top flight were expected to take place other than those that involved the Walter Sisulu All Blacks and Eagles and Fort Hare Blues.

This sparked talk that there will be delays in the finishing of the leagues in the coming weeks.

Due to this unwanted precedent, teams have already had to play catch-up rugby.

Instead of resting during the two weeks’ break, some teams had to play to level the matches-played column but, again, there will be further challenges and more catching up.

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