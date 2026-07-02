Man City sign Elliot Anderson from Forest in record transfer

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England midfielder Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Thursday in a deal reported to be the most expensive transfer for a British player.

The clubs did not disclose financial details, but British media said the total deal was worth up to £116m (R2.52bn), surpassing the package of up to £115m (R2.5bn) that Real Madrid agreed to pay Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

“Anderson, 23, is competing at the World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England,” City said.

The move makes Anderson Manchester City’s most expensive transfer, eclipsing the £100m (R2.17bn) they paid to get winger Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.

Anderson, a product of Newcastle United’s academy, joined Forest for £35m (R760.3m) in 2024 and made 92 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

The midfielder has earned a reputation as a high-energy, tactically sound player, combining defensive solidity with the ability to contribute further up the pitch.

He is particularly known for his relentless work rate, with strong pressing and ball recovery abilities as well as having a high rate of progressive passing and carrying the ball forward.

He joins a Man City midfield already packed with quality in the shape of Rodri, Nico González, Mateo Kovacic, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Matheus Nunes and fellow Englishman Phil Foden

Man City, who finished runners-up to Arsenal in the Premier League, will begin a new era under former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca after Pep Guardiola’s departure following a hugely successful decade in charge.

Meanwhile, Everton have signed midfielder Hayden Hackney from Championship side Middlesbrough on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Everton did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported the deal was worth about £16.5m (R358.5m), plus add-ons.

Hackney becomes manager David Moyes’ first signing of the summer after impressing for Middlesbrough in the 2025-2026 campaign.

“The manager’s track record of bringing players from the Championship to the Premier League was a massive part of my decision as well,” Hackney said in a club statement. “Hopefully I can be the next one to do it successfully for Everton.”

Hackney, 24, was named the Championship Player of the Season after captaining Middlesbrough and making 41 appearances in all competitions.

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Hull City in the Championship playoff final at Wembley in May.

Reuters