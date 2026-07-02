Regional championship battle reaches boiling point at Victory Raceway

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Nadia Rautenbach is joint second in the 1660 Modified Saloon class.

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With just two rounds remaining in the 2026 DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship, the fight for championship glory is intensifying as drivers prepare to battle it out in round five at Victory Raceway in Walmer on Saturday.

Every point is now crucial, and with several championship titles hanging in the balance, spectators can expect an action-packed evening of door-to-door racing, spectacular overtaking and plenty of drama.

The spotlight will once again fall on the fiercely contested 1600 Stock Saloon class, where Warren Dawson holds a slender 10-point advantage over reigning South African champion Johan Schoeman.

Deon Kretzmann remains firmly in the hunt, just four points further back in third, ensuring that every heat race and final could dramatically reshape the championship standings.

With an impressive field of around 30 competitors regularly taking to the track this season, this class has produced some of the closest and most entertaining racing of the year.

The 1660 Modified Saloon championship is proving just as unpredictable.

Jason Drake has edged into the championship lead, but by the narrowest of margins, only four points ahead of defending South African champion Mathinus Muller and Nadia Rautenbach, who are locked in second place on equal points.

One mistake, or one outstanding drive, could completely change the title race before the championship heads into its final round.

In the 2.1 Modified class, Shawn du Preez has built a healthy 44-point advantage over Rimon Landman, with Gene Gough a further 19 points behind in third.

Although du Preez has some breathing room, nothing can be taken for granted in dirt oval racing where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.

Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Hot Rod category and arrives at round five with a commanding 41-point lead.

However, Annuschke Gough will be looking to close the gap, while youngster Kiaan Aylwood continues to impress and remains within striking distance in third place.

The Heavy Metal class has been dominated by Johan Schoeman throughout the season.

His remarkable consistency has rewarded him with an impressive 83-point championship lead over Bonita Kotze, while Philip Victor occupies third place, just 13 points behind Kotze.

Schoeman will be looking to continue his dominant form and edge even closer to another regional title.

Fans of big horsepower will once again be treated to the thunderous spectacle of the V8 American Saloons.

Pieta Victor currently leads the championship by 31 points over Juan Roesstorff, while the rapidly improving Deon Verster has continued to make significant strides throughout the season and occupies third place.

With championship pressure mounting and every race becoming increasingly important, drivers will be leaving nothing on the table as they chase valuable points.

The loose dirt surface, high speeds and close-quarters racing are guaranteed to produce another thrilling evening of family entertainment.

Gates open at 1pm while racing starts at 5pm. Tickets are available at the gate at R70 per adult, while children under 12 pay R40.

Upcoming events:

July 4: Dirt Oval Racing, round five Regional Championship, Victory Raceway; EC Off-road Club, round three, Koedoeskloof Shooting Range near Kariega

July 11: Algoa Rally Club, round two, Aldo Scribante Raceway

July 18: National Motocross, Rover Motorcycle Club

July 25: Dirt Oval Racing, round five Club Championship, PE Oval Track Raceway; Kart Racing, round five Championship, Algoa Kart Club

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