Two goals up, Senegal squander success at World Cup in late slump 

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El Hadji Malick Diouf looks dejected after the match when Senegal were eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium at the Seattle Stadium on July 1. Picture:

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Senegal coach Pape Thiaw described football as a “cruel game” after his side’s late collapse and eventual defeat by Belgium after extra time in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday.

Senegal looked to be a few minutes from confidently dispatching their opponents with a 2-0 win when Belgium equalised with two goals in three minutes and then won 3-2 with a Youri Tielemans penalty late in the extra period.

Senegal had faced controversy coming into the World Cup.

They were controversially stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title for protesting against a penalty decision by leaving the field just before full-time in the final with Morocco in January before returning to win 1-0 after the spot kick was missed.

On Wednesday, several Senegal players were visibly upset when Belgium was given a penalty late in extra time.

It was awarded for Lamine Camara’s sliding challenge on Tielemans after a lengthy VAR review.

“We believed there was no penalty,” Thiaw said. “The players tried to challenge the decision. It’s their right.

“And then the penalty was taken — and this is the reason we are now eliminated.”

It was Senegal’s game to lose with a 2-0 lead in the 85th minute, he said. “However, a football match is not an 85-minute one. Belgium came back, and we were not able to deal with that.”

Senegal lost focus when Belgium showed a late spark in the match, defender Krepin Diatta told reporters.

“We were determined to write some beautiful pages in the history of our football in this World Cup, and we have to accept that we failed in this mission,” he said. “Given what we offered, we shouldn’t have lost this match.”

On Monday, Belgium face the winners of the US-Bosnia match played later on Wednesday.

Reuters