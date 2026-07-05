Bulldogs annihilated by SWD Eagles as BRU election nominations close

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The Bulldogs suffered yet another huge defeat at the weekend, laying bare the depth of the challenge facing the Border Rugby Union’s soon-to-be elected new leadership.

Nominations for the union’s new executive closed on Friday.

The BRU elections will be in the first week of August, after a dismal season for the Bulldogs, who are in danger of losing every match.

They have one fixture remaining, against the Leopards at Police Park on Saturday, and will have to be switched on mentally if they are to avoid suffering yet another embarrassment.

The men’s team was put to the sword by the SWD Eagles by an 87-17 scoreline in their Currie Cup First Division match at Outeniqua Park in George at the weekend.

The Bulldogs remain at the bottom of the log without a single victory.

The mammoth loss came just a week after the Bulldogs were hammered 96-19 by the Valke in Kempton Park.

There were hopes that they would restore some dignity on the away trip to George, but it was not to be.

The first half belonged to the Eagles, despite loosehead prop Ntokozo Hlophe being sent to the sinbin, and they went to the break with a 40-5 advantage.

Winger Sakhe Dingile’s lone try for the Bulldogs was all they had to boast about in the first 40 minutes.

The Eagles dished out more of the same in the second half, piling on another 47 points and ending the match with 13 tries overall.

Lock Dillian Kromhout did dot down twice for the Bulldogs, but his efforts were just a consolation prize.

Eagles utility back Rosco Syster scored a hat-trick while Rune Lucas and Nico Leonard crossed the whitewash twice in the massacre.

Border will draw some inspiration from the performance of their neighbours Eastern Province against the Leopards at the weekend.

EP managed to secure a 40-32 win over the team from Potchefstroom at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha.

Border’s last encounter with the Leopards was in the SA Cup in March at Olen Park, where the home team won 31-14.

• See page 13.

Daily Dispatch