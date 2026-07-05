Lion-hearted Kolisi’s fighting spirit can inspire EP at Craven Week

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A youthful Siya Kolisi in action for Grey High School on the field that would later be named after him following his World Cup-winning exploits with the Springboks. File picture:

South Africa’s next generation of Springbok stars will be strutting their stuff on the hallowed turf where courageous double World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi learnt his trade when the U-18 Craven Week kicks off at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Monday.

All eyes will be on an ambitious Eastern Province side who are determined to shine on home soil when they face a potent Western Province outfit on the famous Kolisi Field (kickoff 3.30pm).

It will be a test of skill and temperament for an enterprising EP combination who will be gunning to end WP’s remarkable unbeaten streak at Craven Week.

A dominant Western Cape side, unbeaten in the past five editions of Craven Week, are favoured to extend that remarkable sequence in Gqeberha with their latest crop of stars.

If EP need any inspiration to produce an upset, the historic Kolisi Field should fuel their ambition to showcase claims that the Eastern Cape remains a hotbed of schoolboy rugby excellence.

Before he became a double World Cup-winning captain, lion-hearted Kolisi cut his teeth on the turf of the Grey High A field, which is named in his honour.

In his formative years, before he was signed to play for WP after leaving school in Gqeberha, Kolisi donned EP’s red and black hoops before leaving for greener pastures.

Kolisi made his mark on the national stage by representing EP at the U-16 Grant Khomo Week and the U-18 Craven Week.

His standout performances during the 2008 and 2009 Craven Weeks led to his selection for the SA Schools team and launched his professional career.

EP will be calling on Kolisi’s fighting spirit to inspire them on a day which promises to produce exciting rugby.

Kolisi has always encouraged schoolboys to embrace the moment when playing at Craven Week.

He tells young players to enjoy the moment, play hard, and not put too much pressure on themselves if they are being scouted for professional teams.

The Bok skipper always urges players to show great sportsmanship, respect their opponents and referees, and represent their schools and townships as well as possible.

Four matches have been scheduled for Monday, and the traditional opening ceremony featuring all the competing teams will take place between 2.40pm and 3.20pm.

The U-18 girls’ Craven Week tournament will run concurrently with the U-18 boys’ event at Grey High School.

The EP girls start with a clash against the Blue Bulls on the Grey B field on Monday (kickoff 10.45am).

Apart from the action at Grey High School, schoolboy rugby stars will also descend on Kariega when the Academy Week is held at Bergsig Special School from Monday.

While the announcement of the SA Schools boys’ teams is a tradition, the naming of the SA Schools girls’ teams at the end of the week will further enhance the growth of the women’s game in the country.

Tickets are available at the gate, and an admission fee of R70 (adults) and R50 (children U-12) will be charged.

Pupils wearing their school uniform or school tracksuit will receive free entry.

Monday’s fixtures:

U-18 Craven Week, Grey High

A-field: 9.30am: Boland vs Leopards; 11.15am: Free State vs Limpopo Blue Bulls; 1pm: Sharks vs South Western Districts; 2.40pm: Opening Ceremony; 3.30pm: Western Province vs Eastern Province

U-18 Girls Week, Grey High

B-field: 9.30am: KwaZulu-Natal vs Boland; 10.45am: Blue Bulls vs Eastern Province; 12pm: Golden Lions vs Border; 1.15pm: Western Province vs Pumas

C-field: 9.30am: Valke vs Griquas; 10.45am: Free State vs Griffons; 12pm: South Western Districts vs Leopards; 1.15am: Limpopo Blue Bulls vs Eastern Province XV

U-18 Academy Week, Bergsig, Kariega

A-field (times not available): Free State vs Griffons; Lions XV vs Boland; Western Province vs Sharks; South Western Districts (SWD) vs Blue Bulls; Lions vs Eastern Province

B-Field: Griquas vs Border Country Districts; Leopards vs LSEN; Limpopo Bulls vs Namibia; Valke vs Zimbabwe; Border vs Pumas

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