Massive defensive effort helped EP sink Griffons, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants wing Mpho Ntsane on attack against the Griffons during a Currie Cup First Division clash at the Madibaz Stadium B Field on Saturday. Picture:

A massive defensive effort laid the foundation for EP’s vital 22-12 win over the Griffons in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Madibaz Stadium B Field on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said.

It was a third consecutive win for the Elephants, elevating them to second place on the log and well placed to reach the semifinals.

Next up for EP is a crunch clash against the log-leading SWD Eagles at the Outeniqua Stadium in George on Saturday.

EP’s try scorers against the Griffons were CJ Velleman, Lwandile Mapuko and Liyema Matyolweni. Flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen booted two conversions and a penalty.

“I am very pleased with the four log points and the win we gained over the Griffons,” Coetzee said.

“The Griffons were a desperate team away from home, and you could see they meant business from the outset.

“They are a big set-piece team, and they bring a lot of physicality to the game.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort in this fourth-round fixture.

“EP contested the set-piece very well, and we contained the Griffons on a perfect afternoon for playing rugby.

“It was a massive defensive effort from the EP boys, and I am proud of the physicality they showed.”

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (Fredlin Adriaan)

Coetzee said EP took control of the second half to clinch their third win in the competition.

“In the first half EP could have controlled the ball better, but we gave it away too easily.

“There was a complete change in the second half, especially during the last 20 minutes when we brought on our bench.

“They made a massive impact, and EP took control of the game late in the second half.

“The win was crucial to keep the momentum going and keep the wins appearing on the scoreboard.

“We are heading to George this weekend for our vital last fixture, and then there are the playoffs.

“EP have to get the points in George to qualify for the playoffs.

“The Eagles are the log leaders, and they are setting the pace in the competition, and they have not lost a game yet.

“So it is going to be a big challenge for us away from home, but one that we are looking forward to.

Rampant Elephants loose forward Velleman took his impressive tally of tries to eight in four games when he dotted down another five-pointer against the Griffons.

After an injury ruled him out of much of EP’s SA Cup campaign, the dynamic No 6 has been a key figure in the push by the Elephants to reach the First Division playoffs.

After scoring a try in EP’s opening game against the Valke, Velleman recorded hat-tricks in his team’s next two outings against the Border Bulldogs and Leopards.

Scorers:

EP Elephants 22: Tries: CJ Velleman, Lwandile Mapuko, Liyema Matyolweni. Conversions: Maxwell Klaasen (2). Penalty: Klaasen.

Griffons 12: Tries: Rian Olivier, Chadrack Tshimanga. Conversion: Adriaan Carelse.

Saturday’s other results: SWD Eagles 87 Border Bulldogs 17, Leopards 48 Valke 45.

Log (all teams have played four matches): SWD Eagles 20, EP Elephants 15 Valke 13, Griffons 11, Leopards 10, Border Bulldogs 0.

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