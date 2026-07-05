Spain eye revenge as Ronaldo’s Portugal loom in Texas last-16 tinderbox

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Spain and Portugal will drag a year’s worth of Iberian needle into the Texas heat on Monday, when the World Cup round of 16 serves up a rematch of last year’s Nations League final and a clash of generations between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal.

Portugal won that final on penalties after a 2-2 draw, spoiling Spain’s attempt to defend their title and add another trophy to the European Championship crown they had claimed a year earlier.

For Luis de la Fuente’s side, it remains the one blot on an otherwise gleaming three-year run that began with the 2023 Nations League title and has now stretched to 34 matches unbeaten.

Spain, smooth on the ball, ruthless in exploiting space and miserly at the back, have not conceded a World Cup goal since their group match against Japan at Qatar 2022.

Yet Portugal are no ordinary obstacle, especially with a midfield of Vitinha, João Neves and Bruno Fernandes capable of going toe-to-toe with Spain’s technicians.

In last year’s Nations League final, Portugal did not pretend they were going to out-glitter Spain.

They were drilled, compact and stubborn, refusing the open, attacking approach France had tried before being beaten by Spain in a nine-goal thriller in the semifinals.

They also had Nuno Mendes, whose evening became a personal duel with Spain’s right side. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back was stretched repeatedly yet still found the energy to disrupt Spain and hurt them going forward.

He is likely to be handed a similar double shift on Monday: smother Lamine’s invention and charge upfield whenever Portugal get the chance.

Lamine remains Spain’s headline act, a teenage winger playing with the assurance of someone who treats pressure as a mild inconvenience.

But Spain are far more than one prodigy.

Their passing patterns are slick, their attacking movement sharp, and their defensive structure has become one of the tournament’s most reliable foundations.

“We need to keep growing, but we’re not afraid of anyone,” Lamine told reporters after Spain’s 3-0 win over Austria.

Portugal arrives in a less serene condition. They struggled badly against Croatia to reach the last 16 and had endured problems in the group stage, finishing second behind Colombia after two draws.

Spain, by contrast, have grown into the tournament since beginning with a goalless draw against Cape Verde.

Then there is Ronaldo, still there, still defiant, still demanding attention even as the pitch he commands has shrunk.

The explosive force of old may have dimmed, but he remains dangerous inside the box, as Spain discovered when he converted a loose ball to make it 2-2 in the Nations League final and send the match towards extra time.

When Ronaldo was beginning his quest for 1,000 career goals, Lamine was nearly a baby. On Monday, they meet in a knockout match where one generation may shove another towards the exit.

Ronaldo’s sister has said he will leave the national team after the World Cup, meaning every Portugal match could now be his last.

For two sides who arrived among the favourites to lift the trophy, a round-of-16 exit would feel brutally early.

Spain want revenge. Portugal want another ambush.

Reuters