Chance for children to show their athletics prowess

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Atlantic Aces and Helenvale Primary School will host an athletics day open to anyone at the school on Thursday from 10am to noon. Picture:

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Atlantic Aces athletics club, in partnership with Helenvale Primary School, will host the second Winter School Holidays mini athletics meeting at the Helenvale school on Thursday from 10am to noon.

The idea is to start a process of getting children to participate in healthy sports activities, to improve discipline and to grow a sustainable sports culture in the area, especially in athletics.

With a number of social issues a concern in the area, it is felt that the mini athletics programme will give children new hope of a gateway to stardom in sport. A child in sport is a child out of court is a well-known cliché which is still relevant.

The Fifa World Cup has made children realise that they can get onto the highest stage of sports, such as Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, if they are prepared to work hard enough.

Thursday’s event will cater to children from six years old to over 16, with a variety of events such as short sprints, longer sprints, running laps, shotput and race walking.

Helenvale primary has invited pupils from Bayview primary, Hillcrest primary, Fontein primary and Alpha primary to join in the activities.

There is no entry fee, and children do not need to have a formal athletics kit to compete in the events.

The occasion has the backing of the SGB, Helenvale DSRAC Hub and the Community Police Forum.

The organisers would like to appeal for donations to serve the children sandwiches, juice and a snack.

Well-known former athletes Ronnie Freeman, Elaine Le Cordeur, Kenneth Peters, Danny Swartz, Martin Davids, Owen Kivedo and Joseph Jonas are part of the group supporting this athletics initiative.

For more information, potential sponsors can contact Derrick on 083-388-6562.

The Herald