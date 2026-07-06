Damian Willemse moved to inside centre as Rassie Erasmus makes wholesale changes for Scotland

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Damian Willemse breaks with the ball while teammate Edwill van der Merwe is held up in a Test against Italy.

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Damian Willemse has been moved to inside centre, the position in which he starred in the 43-10 thumping of New Zealand last year, for the Nations Championship contest against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Willemse is one of only five other players who were in the starting XV from the team who took on England at Ellis Park on Saturday, with captain Pieter-Steph du Toit reverting to flank.

Outside centre Jesse Kriel, lock Ruan Nortje and flanker Paul de Villiers are the others.

“This team was not picked specifically to play Scotland. It’s part of the plan for the World Cup next year,” said coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Springbok team are: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw, Cobus Wiese, Ruan Nortje, Paul de Villiers, Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), Evan Roos.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Vincent Tshituka, Elrigh Louw, Grant Williams, Quan Horn.

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