EP U13B hockey side defy expectations to claim bronze medal at regional event

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The EP U13B hockey team which won the bronze medal at their regional tournament in Paarl is, from left, back, Aiden Elsworthy (manager) Thakazo Ndamase, Caleb Sakube, Maxx Claasen, Kian Roberson, Kit Bryant, RJ van Eyk, Harry Watson, Liam Daniel, Gerard Bennett (coach); front, from left, Wanda Mekula, Nate Long, Tyler Meyer, Callum Abrahams, Jordan van Eyck, Landisipho Gaula.

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What was expected to be a year of learning instead became one of the most memorable campaigns by an Eastern Province hockey side as the EP U13B boys’ team returned home with a bronze medal from their regional tournament in Paarl.

Heading into the competition, EP fielded one of the youngest squads in the tournament.

The coaching staff, led by Aiden Elsworthy of Woodridge College and Prep and Gerard Bennett of St Dominic’s Priory, viewed the tour primarily as an opportunity to expose the players to high-level competition while laying the foundations for the future.

But the players exceeded all expectations.

From the opening whistle, the boys embraced an underdog mentality that became the defining characteristic of their tournament.

Match after match, they demonstrated that determination, discipline and teamwork could overcome experience, earning the respect of opponents, coaches and spectators alike.

One of the team’s standout performances came against the eventual champions, Western Province.

Although EP went down 2-0, the scoreline did not reflect the quality of their performance.

Through disciplined defending, a relentless work rate and unwavering commitment, they frustrated one of the tournament’s strongest teams for long periods.

Their display earned praise from several WP coaches, who congratulated the team on their organisation, courage and fighting spirit.

The bronze medal match perfectly captured the character of this group.

After conceding a goal in the opening five minutes against a highly skillful Border Coastals side, the players remained composed, trusted the tactical plan and continued to believe in one another.

Their resilience was rewarded as they fought back to secure victory and to claim a deserved place on the podium.

While the bronze medal was a significant achievement, the greatest success of the tour was the growth of the players, both on and off the field.

Throughout the week they displayed resilience, accountability, humility and sportsmanship, while consistently putting the team ahead of individual recognition.

Time and again they threw themselves into tackles, worked tirelessly for one another and refused to give less than everything until the final whistle.

Reflecting on the tournament, the coaching staff agreed that the players taught them just as many lessons as they had hoped to teach.

Their character, maturity and willingness to embrace every challenge made the experience one that will be remembered for many years to come.

The coaches also expressed their gratitude to Eastern Province Hockey for entrusting them with the opportunity to lead such an exceptional group of young players.

That belief and confidence allowed the coaching staff to create an environment where the players could grow, enjoy their hockey and perform with freedom.

The success of the tour would not have been possible without the support they received throughout the campaign.

A special thank you goes to Tavcor Suzuki Port Elizabeth, whose generous sponsorship played a significant role in making the tour possible. Their continued investment in youth sport creates invaluable opportunities for young athletes to compete and develop at the highest level.

The team would also like to acknowledge Fireside for its outstanding hospitality, exceptional food and warm welcome, which provided a memorable evening for the entire touring group.

Sincere thanks are also extended to Slipperfields for its generous support and commitment, both of which contributed greatly to the success of the tour.

Finally, heartfelt thanks go to the parents, supporters and management who stood behind the team throughout the journey.

The Herald