Gauff dares to dream after “bit of a breakthrough on grass”

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Coco Gauff of the United States returns to Jessica Pegula of the United States at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

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Wimbledon was something of a major obstacle for Coco Gauff until this month, but no more.

On Tuesday, after beating fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the semi-finals for the first time, the world number seven hailed “a breakthrough” and talked of destiny.

Gauff, the highest seed remaining in the women’s draw, had never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon until this month. It was the only Grand Slam tournament at which the 2023 U.S. Open and 2025 French Open winner had failed to reach at least the quarter-finals.

It has not been an easy road – taken three tough sets in her last four matches – but Gauff has shown that she can never be counted out on any surface now.

“It feels really special considering the results I’ve had of late and just especially on this surface,” said the 22-year-old, who will face Karolina Muchova for a place in Saturday’s final.

“I’m able to relax a bit because I feel, regardless of how the rest of this tournament goes, I really think I’ve found a bit of a breakthrough on grass.

“Obviously I’m not satisfied. I want to go all the way.”

Gauff said she would have laughed if anyone had told her she would reach the semis at Wimbledon this year, particularly after the last couple of years and a recent early exit in Berlin.

Last year and in 2023 she went out in the first round. In 2024 she made it to the fourth and in 2022 got as far as the third round.

In 2019, when she arrived as a 15-year-old qualifier and beat Venus Williams in the first round, it was the last 16 and also in 2021.

When the camera cut to her after Tuesday’s win, as Pegula netted the final return, Gauff turned to her team in the box and mouthed in amazement: “Oh my God, how?”

“In the past there’s been commentary on my game, how maybe it doesn’t mesh with this surface, things like that,” she said.

“I think just trusting myself, trusting that my groundstrokes are good enough to be with anyone on this surface. I think my last match against Belinda (Bencic) showed that. Obviously today against Jess I think showed that, as well.”

Gauff said the pressure had lifted after the Bencic match, the nerves calmed.

A deeply religious person, she was asked also about destiny.

“I do feel like in a way the story is already written. But is Wimbledon part of my story? I don’t know. I can’t tell you,” she said.

“If you asked me seven days ago, the answer would have been no. Honestly, I was writing it off a little bit.

“But I hope it is part of my destiny, whether it’s this year or in the future. I definitely would love to see my name on the champions’ wall, for sure.”

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