Hendricks brings winning blueprint to Warriors

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Newly recruited Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Beuran Hendricks believes the lessons learnt from some of South African cricket’s most successful dressing rooms can help reinforce the winning culture the Warriors have begun to establish.

The former Cape Cobras, Lions and Western Province left-arm seamer arrives in Gqeberha with one of the most accomplished domestic CVs in South African cricket.

Hendricks enjoyed domestic success with all three sides while also earning Proteas honours across all three formats, representing SA at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and featuring in franchise competitions including the IPL and SA20.

The 36-year-old believes those experiences can benefit a Warriors side that has already shown it can compete for silverware under coach Robin Peterson.

Hendricks’ education began with the Cape Cobras, where he shared a dressing room with seasoned campaigners, including Vernon Philander, Justin Ontong, Justin Kemp and Andrew Puttick.

Learning from established winners laid the foundation for a career built on professionalism and success.

“It was good to have learnt from them and gained all the knowledge from their experience. That kind of kickstarted my career,” Hendricks said.

After six seasons, he joined the Lions as the Johannesburg franchise rebuilt following a match-fixing scandal.

The move proved pivotal, with the left-armer helping restore the Lions as one of the country’s leading domestic teams while collecting further silverware.

“I think I went there at the right time because where my career was and where the Lions were, I was looking to grow as a player.

“They were looking to rebuild. I think it kind of went hand in hand that we were both out for success.”

Veteran seamer Beuran Hendricks wants to help the Warriors build a winning culture (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Moving away from Cape Town also shaped him personally.

Relocating his young family and adapting to a new environment reinforced the work ethic and mental resilience that would define the next phase of his career.

“It gave me a new perspective on how to approach the game. I didn’t just rely on talent.

“I made sure that I worked hard and focused on the mental aspect as well.”

Western Province’s call eventually brought Hendricks home.

Determined to help revive the union where his professional career had begun, he played a key role in Province’s 2022/2023 CSA One-Day Cup triumph and helped restore a competitive culture before his contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

“I started my career at Western Province, and then after a couple of years, I had to make my way to the Lions.

“Not long after that, I got a call by Western Province to come back and try to give the team a bit of a resurgence.

“I feel like hopefully I played a part in getting them to a better standard from the time that I was away there.

“So, yeah, like you mentioned, bittersweet, but I’m very excited for this new journey.”

Fresh from winning the CSA T20 Challenge and reaching the Four-Day Series final last season, the Warriors are already moving in the right direction.

Hendricks believes the lessons learnt across a career spent helping build successful teams can help the Eastern Cape outfit take the next step from contenders to consistent champions.

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